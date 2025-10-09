OP Mobility To Lay Off 82 Workers In Spring Hill

OP Mobility has notified state officials that it will permanently lay off employees at its Spring Hill facility next month, affecting 82 workers.

The company filed the WARN notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development on October 7, with the layoffs scheduled to begin November 21. The facility is located on Beechcroft Road.

State workforce officials said employees at the site are not represented by a union. The Southern Middle Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team has been notified to assist affected workers, and the Southern Middle Local Workforce Development Board will oversee follow-up services.

Anyone seeking more information can contact the state’s Dislocated Worker Unit at (615) 253-6355.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email