CAVA Rolls Out New Enhanced Loyalty Program

CAVA, the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, today announced the rollout of its enhanced loyalty program, a reimagined version of its CAVA Rewards program that introduces three new status levels, Sea, Sand, and Sun, designed to reward and surprise its loyal guests. The new program goes live this week on the CAVA updated app and web experience.

With the new loyalty program, CAVA rewards members can earn points on eligible purchases (tracked in the CAVA App and on cava.com), unlocking one of three annual status levels based on points accrued within the calendar year. Once a member qualifies, they keep that tier for the remainder of the year and the next calendar year.

Three Mediterranean-Inspired Levels Built for our Guests

Sea (Entry Level): Dip into something good in this level, which is accessible for all CAVA rewards members, providing core rewards, birthday surprises, sneak peek information, and member-only offers

Sand (Unlocked after 1,500 Points): Make some footprints here. This level provides elevated benefits and more frequent surprises, plus access to periodic earn multipliers

Sun (Unlocked after 4,500 Points): Bask in the best of everything. This is the highest level with the most generous offerings and opportunities to earn points even faster during featured promotions

In the spirit of its Mediterranean warmth and generosity ethos, CAVA will be taking a page from the travel and hospitality industry’s book by offering a first-of-its-kind Status Matching Program for the restaurant industry, open from Monday, October 13 through Sunday, November 23. During this period, CAVA rewards members who hold status in select loyalty programs across industries (airlines, hotels, cruises, retail/beauty, and other restaurant brands) will be eligible to be matched into Sand or Sun for the balance of 2025.

While enjoying their matched status, members will earn points quicker that count toward their 2026 level, giving them a head start on unlocking a higher level. When statuses reset at the start of 2026, all points earned in 2025, including during the Status Match period, will determine their new rewards level, offering the chance to begin the year already elevated.

How to Status Match: CAVA rewards members can submit proof of their current qualifying status via the Status Match Form here: https://cava.com/status-match. Once submissions are reviewed and approved, members will see their matched level reflected in their account.

Eligible Loyalty Programs: Loyalists of expansive, popular brand programs spanning travel/hospitality and select retail/restaurant brands will be eligible for match consideration. The full list of eligible programs, proof requirements, and program-specific terms will be published on the landing page linked here.

Start earning today:

Beginning on Monday, October 6, join or sign in to CAVA’s Rewards Program by downloading the CAVA App or visiting cava.com/rewards to be automatically added to an initial status (Sea, Sand, Sun) based on points accrued this calendar year

Beginning on Monday, October 13, submit proof of your qualifying status for review Status Match by completing a form here

Redeem rewards: Choose from CAVA’s updated reward catalog: Drink, Classic Pita Chips, Avocado, or Side Pita = 500 pts. Dessert or Chips & Sauce = 700 pts. Kids Meal or Half Off Bowl/Pita = 1,200 pts. Bowl or Pita = 2,100 pts.



