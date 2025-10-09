Nashville Hosts Columbus as 2025-26 NHL Season Begins

The Nashville Predators begin their 2025-26 NHL season this evening when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Opening Night at Bridgestone Arena. The 7 p.m. CT puck drop is preceded by the annual Opening Night Plaza Party and Player Gold Walk, which begins at 3:30 p.m. CT on the Arena plaza.

The pregame festivities will lead into a fresh campaign for the Preds – a team that is eager to make amends for an underwhelming previous season and prove they’re capable of so much more.

Watch & Listen:

Coverage for tonight’s season opener begins at 6 p.m. CT with a special one-hour Predators LIVE! pregame show on FanDuel Sports Network South, hosted by Lyndsay Rowley and Hal Gill. Play-by-play announcer Willy Daunic, analyst Chris Mason and rinkside reporter Kara Hammer will have the call on the television side.

Voice of the Predators Pete Weber and Jay More will call the game on 102.5 The Game and the Predators Radio Network, with pregame, postgame and intermission coverage by Max Herz beginning one hour before puck drop. The game will also be broadcast in Spanish on El Jefe which airs on 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM and 810 AM. (El partido también se transmite en español por El Jefe en 96.7 FM, 105.3 FM y 810 AM.)

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email