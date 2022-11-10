One Generation Away to Give Away 300 Turkeys at Upcoming Mobile Pantry Event

One Generation Away is sharing some of the fixings of a Thanksgiving feast with Middle Tennessee families, including the main feature: turkeys.

During its Mobile Pantry food distribution on Saturday, Nov. 19, OneGenAway will give away a turkey to the first 300 individuals and families who drive through the line in addition to its usual load of fresh produce, dry goods, dairy, and more.

“We are so honored to play a small role in hopefully blessing our community’s Thanksgiving,” said Chris Whitney, founder and CEO of OneGenAway. “Amidst a food shortage in general, our country is also experiencing a turkey shortage due to bird flu, supply chain issues, and other circumstances that have raised the prices and lowered the supply of turkeys. So, we are thankful that we are able to give away turkeys to anyone who otherwise may not have one.”

The Mobile Pantry will take place in the Church of the City parking lot at 828 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. There is no registration or paperwork required to receive food — just drive on through!

Volunteers are encouraged to arrive at 7:30 a.m. to help sort and distribute the food.

“We are grateful to all who have continued to support OneGenAway this year,” said Elaine Whitney, OneGenAway co-founder and director of development. “Your gifts to us allow us to pour more and more into our community and continue to wipe hunger off the face of America.”

If you have leftover Halloween candy and want to donate it, OneGenAway is accepting candy. You can drop it off at 320 Premier Ct, Ste 218, Franklin.

To learn more about OneGenAway and its food programs, visit www.OneGenAway.com.