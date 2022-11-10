Learning Lab Wins ‘Best of Parenting’ Award

Learning Lab is ecstatic to announce that they have won the “Best of Parenting” award for tutoring/learning center from both Nashville Parent and Williamson Parent!

The Nashville location and Brentwood location have always strived to put their students first to ensure that they are reaching their full potential, and they are honored to receive this award for the seventh year in a row. It is a privilege to be able to serve the Middle Tennessee area knowing that the community trusts the Learning Lab with their children’s education.

“For almost 40 years, our combined educational services have helped thousands of Middle Tennessee families with students in grades K through 12 achieve their academic goals. Your confidence in the quality of our services inspires us to do even more over the next 40 years to empower Middle Tennessee students to reach their full potential.”

Learning Lab is a one-on-one tutoring service that works with your children to learn what methods work best for them and allow them to exceed expectations. They offer tutoring, test prep, and educational assessments. Learning Lab also has their school, Gateway Academy, which is an accredited K-12 private school with one-on-one instruction for all students.

The Best of Parenting Awards are voted on by members of the community all over the Middle Tennessee area. There are over 30 different categories for people to vote on and choose who they think are most deserving of each award. Voting was open until August 31st.

“Thank you, Middle Tennessee, for voting us #1 again!”

Learning Lab is an integral part of the community, and they look forward to tutoring and teaching the next generation for years to come. They are hosting an open house on November 6th, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at their Nashville location (2416 21st Avenue South, Suite 100, Nashville, TN 37212), so come check it out and see if it’s the right fit for your child!

Learning Lab is the only learning center in Nashville and Brentwood with a staff that combines professional educators and experienced psychologists. We provide a full range of comprehensive learning solutions. At every step along the way, our staff professionals work as a team with families to help their students achieve their goals.

For almost 40 years, we have prepared students of all ages to excel in learning, testing, and preparing to face life’s challenges.

