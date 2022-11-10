Movie Gang to Return With Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Immersive Movie Experience

Movie Gang is back with a new immersive movie experience for Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

The Movie Gang prides itself on making movies truly come to life. You and your family won’t just watch the movie but will interact, celebrate, and even get a taste of the film and all its sweetness! With a movie as vibrant, fun, and colorful as Willy Wonka, you can only imagine the surprises we have in store. Make sure you arrive close to when doors open to experience the event fully! They’ve teamed up with Franklin’s Triple Crown bakery to make special free treats for all.

Join in on November 22nd to watch as the world goes on chocolate overdrive when it’s announced that famed candy maker, Willy Wonka, has put five golden tickets in his Wonka Bars.

Buy tickets here.