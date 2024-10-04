Oh Baby Ultrasound + Boutique to Open in Franklin

Oh Baby Ultrasound + Boutique will open in Franklin.

The new business will be located at 1010 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin. This will be the second location; the first one opened in Murfreesboro earlier this year.

They offer ultrasound packages starting at $179, where you can receive a 25-minute scan, printed color and black and white photos, digital downloads including video, and a heartbeat animal. The service is recommended for those at 27 weeks pregnant.

You can also find an array of items for a gender reveal party and heartbeat jewelry, and they also offer an early gender blood test for those at seven weeks.

No open date has been shared; you can schedule your pre-opening appointment for the Franklin location online. Check back here for more information, or visit Oh Baby Ultrasound + Boutique on social media here.

