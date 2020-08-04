



CoolSprings Galleria will be home to a new Aerie concept store.

Announcing the news via Facebook, they stated, “Look what’s coming to CoolSprings Galleria.”

OFFLINE, a brand by Aerie will offer a collection of activewear and accessories. In a press release, it states, “OFFLINE is the evolution and expansion of the brand’s popular Chill.Play.Move. collection into an unparalleled offering of soft, cozy and comfortable activewear. Uniquely designed for the Aerie girl’s slam dunks, slipups, the hell yeas, the ughs, the 5ks and the recovery days.”

The company shared the signature items for the brand include

OG Legging: The legging that started it all. It’s the softest and easiest cotton, offered in high-waisted and mid-rise options. Your go to for class, work, brunch, couch surfing, coffee, repeat.

Real Me Legging: Our #1! This legging feels like the real you with soft support and a weightless touch. Your go-to, do-everything, go-everywhere legging.

OTT Fleece Hoodie: Luxe meets movement in our over the top, buttery soft fleece. Seriously comfy and ready to move.

Goals Legging: No center front seam and the most booty support. For flexing those muscles and hitting the gym.

Real Me fabric now in new silhouettes! Real Me Tank: Soft support and a weightless touch in our new tank silhouette! Added shelf for extra support. Real Me Strappy Back Bra: Feminine strappy back detail, long line body and removable pads.

The Hugger Legging: The support you need and the cozy you can’t beat. These leggings have pockets and are brushed inside and out for extra warm and cozy feels.

OFFLINE will be available online and they will open two retail stores in 2020. No other information has been given on the expansion of the brand.

Visit the OFFLINE website to see the collection.



