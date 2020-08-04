See where houses sold for July 13-17 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|375000
|Stream Valley
|1025 Belamy Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|505000
|Country Club
|7011 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|740000
|Watkins Creek
|3057 Cecil Lewis Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|260000
|Carriage Park Condos
|1291 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|407000
|Tollgate Village
|3084 Millerton Way
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|404000
|Burtonwood
|2914 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|473000
|Mckays Mill
|1811 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1569000
|Grove
|8456 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|544900
|Tollgate Village
|3174 Natoma Cir
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|2589000
|Witherspoon
|1462 Witherspoon Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|360000
|Fieldstone Farms
|7004 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|410000
|Temple Hills
|165 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|780000
|Temple Hills The Links
|471 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|650000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|267 Rich Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|450500
|Taramore
|9548 Faulkner Sq
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|697000
|Avalon
|329 Wandering Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|725000
|Telfair
|817 Delamotte Pass
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|738500
|Highlands At Ladd Park Section
|169 Princess Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|442000
|Dallas Downs
|128 Middleboro Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|581500
|Cheekwood
|204 Cheekwood Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|673500
|Taramore
|9562 Faulkner Sq
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|265000
|Riverview Park
|131 Pebblecreek Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|549990
|Burberry Glen
|739 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|402000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove
|3087 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|715000
|Brookfield
|9653 Boswell Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|715000
|Watkins Creek
|1107 Watkins Creek Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|704900
|Summerlyn
|2065 Belsford Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|915000
|Asher Downs
|152 Asher Downs Cir
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|299900
|Rev
|740 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|720000
|River Landing
|223 Winburn Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|1100000
|Laurelbrooke
|1092 Vaughn Crest Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|306000
|Cadet Homes
|107 Arsenal Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|584000
|Temple Hills
|245 Temple Crest Trl
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|144900
|Westhaven
|936 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|144900
|Westhaven
|942 Cheltenham Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|700000
|Cambridge Hills
|711 Splitrail Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|950000
|3917 Sulphur Springs Rd
|Columbia
|TN
|38401
|655000
|Brookfield
|2612 Gretchen Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|769353
|Stephens Valley
|(015F E 41.00,42.00,015F E 63.00,64.00) Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|350000
|Hardeman Springs
|(114C A 6.00 & 25.00) 5529 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|605000
|Stream Valley
|115 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|925000
|Wetherbrooke
|376 Shadow Creek Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|455000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|4183 Miles Johnson Pkwy
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|630000
|Brookfield
|2312 Brookfield Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|602500
|Woods @ Burberry Glen
|1409 Trumpet Lily Place
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|595000
|Brookfield
|2523 Shays Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|715000
|Mcdaniel Farms
|6633 Flushing Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|680023
|Crockett Cove
|1510 Pear Tree Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|476500
|Avalon
|274 Pennystone Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|124900
|7471 Deer Ridge Rd
|Primm Springs
|TN
|38476
|345000
|Avalon
|600 Prince Valiant Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|641500
|Westhaven
|244 Pearl St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|525000
|Westhaven
|213 Acadia Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|499900
|Spring Hill Place
|1404 Savannah Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|290900
|Valley Green
|7461 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|510400
|Mclemore Farms
|2826 Cale Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|425000
|Traditions
|1896 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|460000
|Bent Creek
|6175 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|370000
|Wyngate
|1706 Dryden Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|502000
|Mckays Mill
|1244 Habersham Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|995000
|Park Side @ Brenthaven
|1254 Devens Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|395000
|Wades Grove
|2053 Keene Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|755722
|Lockwood Glen
|221 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|362000
|Morningside
|7125 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|532950
|Falls Grove
|7224 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|545000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2124 Ravenscourt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|450000
|Golden Meadows
|116 Golden Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|387500
|Riverview Park
|229 Turnbrook Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|196000
|Newport Valley
|1032 Mckenna Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|383000
|Baronswood
|336 Baronswood Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|735000
|Fountainhead
|5013 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|719891
|Falls Grove
|6735 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|795000
|Berry Farms Town Center
|5012 Captain Freeman Pkwy
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|810000
|Fountainhead
|5113 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|555000
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7212 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|377225
|Nolen Mill
|838 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|667000
|Breckston Park
|813 Breckston Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|629900
|Stable Acres
|7103 Kimbark Trl
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|694900
|Bridgemore Village
|2714 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|464990
|Temple Hills
|258 St Andrews Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|464990
|Burberry Glen
|776 Ravensdowne Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|763000
|Cool Springs East
|542 Hope Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|336500
|Town Village @ Tollgate Bldg
|2105 Newark Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|832000
|Benington
|325 Conoga Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|439900
|Willowvale @ Harvey Springs
|2327 Dewey Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|355160
|Stream Valley
|1091 Oglethorpe Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|555000
|Founders Pointe
|305 Abram Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1008991
|Wynfield Village
|1035 Wynfield Village Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|735000
|Kings Chapel
|4586 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|509000
|Fieldstone Farms
|130 Wheaton Hall Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|480000
|Tap Root Hills
|4017 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|259999
|Newport Crossing
|1317 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|233000
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #J-3
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|565000
|Cool Springs East
|148 Broadwell Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|410000
|Redwing Farms
|1015 Shannon Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|770000
|Stags Leap
|6038 Stags Leap Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1000000
|Rev
|1107 Harpeth Ind Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|299000
|Witt Hill
|1754 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|365000
|Through The Green
|1608 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|250000
|Spring Hill
|2173 Spring Hill Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1400000
|Magnolia Vale
|9636 Stanfield Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|444000
|Rogersshire
|540 Bancroft Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|930000
|Concord Chase
|8210 Alamo Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|405000
|Redwing Farms
|1015 Shannon Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|274500
|Leverette Meadows
|7602 Leverette Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|284900
|West Meade
|617 Edgewood Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|810000
|Kings Chapel
|4107 Old Light Cir
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|581000
|Mckays Mill
|3027 Westerly Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|350000
|Twin Oaks
|1567 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|480000
|Spencer Hall
|3138 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|489635
|Stream Valley
|3013 Fernshaw Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|632000
|Clovercroft Preserve
|9263 Stepping Stone Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|792500
|Arlington Heights
|871 Arlington Heights Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|608435
|Foxglove Farm
|4066 Foxglove Farm Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|494482
|Summerlyn
|3236 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|966656
|Berry Farms Town Center
|9061 Berry Farms Crossing
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|817200
|Westhaven
|6037 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|449500
|Sullivan Farms
|218 Wynbrook Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|530000
|(00802 & 00801) 2461 Fly Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|1634243
|Witherspoon
|1412 Newhaven Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|629000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|514 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|425000
|Buckingham Park
|511 Prince Of Wales Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|800000
|Telfair
|2642 Sanford Rd
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|413650
|River Rest
|1005 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|339500
|Lexington Farms
|102 Crestwood Ln
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|3900000
|Devonshire Manor
|6440 Edinburgh Dr
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|1378000
|Westhaven
|401 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|497000
|Autumn Ridge
|1789 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|731333
|Bonbrook On Concord
|1190 Retreat Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|480000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|7024 Brindle Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|889055
|Kings Chapel
|4641 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|TN
|37014
|685000
|Brienz Valley Add
|2032 Ober Brienz Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|747900
|Stephens Valley
|921 Dauphine St
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|683000
|1976 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|520515
|Mcdaniel Estates
|7419 Flatbush Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|879000
|Windstone
|6106 Pleasant Water Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|718500
|Forest Of Brentwood
|703 Forest Park Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1100000
|The Governors Club
|6 Prestwick Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|730000
|The Bonbrook
|9659 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|1175000
|3969 Sulphur Springs Rd
|Columbia
|TN
|38401
|428635
|Brixworth
|1699 Lantana Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|428000
|Cherry Grove
|2760 Trasbin Ct
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|480000
|Ashton Park
|1142 Frenchtown Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|589900
|Willowmet
|9719 Mountain Ash Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|689999
|Tap Root Hills
|5000 Farmhouse Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|784060
|Westhaven
|5185 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1725000
|Troubadour
|7812 Thurston Ct
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|488900
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|4007 Ryecroft Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|140000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|145 Bertrand Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|852000
|Brookfield
|2300 Tinney Pl
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|199000
|Gables @ Wakefield
|2271 Dewey Dr #B-5
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|460000
|Fields Of Canterbury
|2175 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|245000
|Swansons Ridge
|1715 Swansons Ridge Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|705000
|Horseshoe Bend
|903 Yearling Way
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|465000
|Dallas Downs
|232 Heathersett Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|500500
|Hillview
|881 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|472000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|4015 Haversack Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|456900
|Silver Stream Farm
|2263 Dominick Dr
|Nolensville
|TN
|37135
|615000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|2014 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|445000
|Spencer Hall
|3156 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|447000
|Harpeth Meadows
|177 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|465000
|The Fields Of Canterbury
|2605 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|309500
|Andover
|690 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|750000
|Belle Vista
|183 Azalea Ln
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|925000
|Fountainbrooke
|2116 Willowmet Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|700000
|Cool Springs East
|525 Hope Ave
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|882000
|Stonecrest
|9614 Stonebluff Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|420000
|Cool Springs
|410 Parish Pl
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|350000
|Brentwood Pointe
|1259 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|476762
|Brixworth
|1115 Brixworth Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|638650
|Cherry Grove
|1555 Bunbury Dr
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|383500
|Maplewood
|681 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|307900
|Baker Springs
|1255 Baker Creek Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|525000
|Autumn Ridge
|2077 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1325000
|Cool Springs East
|244 Chatfield Way
|Franklin
|TN
|37067
|1330000
|Heathrow Hills
|5210 Heathrow Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|539900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge
|7042 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|780000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9737 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|947640
|Westhaven
|5207 Donovan St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|869900
|Westhaven
|1831 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|498000
|Chestnut Springs
|1509 Kemah Ct
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|380000
|Chestnut Springs
|9764 Jupiter Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|280000
|Mckays Mill
|1011 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37069
|509900
|Brixworth
|2947 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|1225000
|Annandale
|212 Ennismore Ln
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|134340
|Falls Grove
|6676 Edgemore Dr
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|447908
|Otter Creek Springs
|7188 Winfrey Dr
|Fairview
|TN
|37062
|724900
|Lockwood Glen
|215 Halswelle Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|534804
|Westhaven
|3078 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|400000
|Crossing @Wades Grove
|1060 Aenon Cir
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|600000
|Autumn Ridge
|2040 Autumn Ridge Way
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|547000
|Winchester
|124 Lucinda Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|1125000
|Water Leaf
|5014 Water Leaf Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|470000
|4719 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|TN
|37179
|623651
|Stephens Valley
|221 Meriwether Blvd
|Nashville
|TN
|37221
|407745
|Brixworth
|3005 Michaleen Dr
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174
|415000
|Sullivan Farms
|203 Camellia Ct
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|300000
|Covington Cove
|8205 Atwood Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|TN
|37046
|595000
|Courtside @ Southern Woods
|106 Breaker Cir
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|755000
|Inglehame Farms
|1834 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|TN
|37027
|468900
|Dallas Downs
|116 Cavalry Dr
|Franklin
|TN
|37064
|592482
|[email protected] Ridge
|2982 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|TN
|37174