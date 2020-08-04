



See where houses sold for July 13-17 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City State Zip 375000 Stream Valley 1025 Belamy Ln Franklin TN 37064 505000 Country Club 7011 Country Club Dr Brentwood TN 37027 740000 Watkins Creek 3057 Cecil Lewis Dr Franklin TN 37067 260000 Carriage Park Condos 1291 Carriage Park Dr Franklin TN 37064 407000 Tollgate Village 3084 Millerton Way Thompsons Station TN 37179 404000 Burtonwood 2914 Buckner Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 473000 Mckays Mill 1811 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin TN 37067 1569000 Grove 8456 Heirloom Blvd College Grove TN 37046 544900 Tollgate Village 3174 Natoma Cir Thompsons Station TN 37179 2589000 Witherspoon 1462 Witherspoon Dr Brentwood TN 37027 360000 Fieldstone Farms 7004 Penbrook Dr Franklin TN 37069 410000 Temple Hills 165 St Andrews Dr Franklin TN 37069 780000 Temple Hills The Links 471 Sandcastle Rd Franklin TN 37069 650000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 267 Rich Cir Franklin TN 37064 450500 Taramore 9548 Faulkner Sq Brentwood TN 37027 697000 Avalon 329 Wandering Cir Franklin TN 37067 725000 Telfair 817 Delamotte Pass Nolensville TN 37135 738500 Highlands At Ladd Park Section 169 Princess Cir Franklin TN 37064 442000 Dallas Downs 128 Middleboro Cir Franklin TN 37064 581500 Cheekwood 204 Cheekwood Ct Franklin TN 37069 673500 Taramore 9562 Faulkner Sq Brentwood TN 37027 265000 Riverview Park 131 Pebblecreek Rd Franklin TN 37064 549990 Burberry Glen 739 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 402000 Crossing @ Wades Grove 3087 Foust Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 715000 Brookfield 9653 Boswell Ct Brentwood TN 37027 715000 Watkins Creek 1107 Watkins Creek Dr Franklin TN 37067 704900 Summerlyn 2065 Belsford Dr Nolensville TN 37135 915000 Asher Downs 152 Asher Downs Cir Nolensville TN 37135 299900 Rev 740 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin TN 37067 720000 River Landing 223 Winburn Ln Franklin TN 37069 1100000 Laurelbrooke 1092 Vaughn Crest Dr Franklin TN 37069 306000 Cadet Homes 107 Arsenal Dr Franklin TN 37064 584000 Temple Hills 245 Temple Crest Trl Franklin TN 37069 144900 Westhaven 936 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 144900 Westhaven 942 Cheltenham Ave Franklin TN 37064 700000 Cambridge Hills 711 Splitrail Dr Brentwood TN 37027 950000 3917 Sulphur Springs Rd Columbia TN 38401 655000 Brookfield 2612 Gretchen Ct Brentwood TN 37027 769353 Stephens Valley (015F E 41.00,42.00,015F E 63.00,64.00) Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville TN 37221 350000 Hardeman Springs (114C A 6.00 & 25.00) 5529 Hardeman Springs Blvd Brentwood TN 37027 605000 Stream Valley 115 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin TN 37064 925000 Wetherbrooke 376 Shadow Creek Dr Brentwood TN 37027 455000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 4183 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 630000 Brookfield 2312 Brookfield Dr Brentwood TN 37027 602500 Woods @ Burberry Glen 1409 Trumpet Lily Place Nolensville TN 37135 595000 Brookfield 2523 Shays Ln Brentwood TN 37027 715000 Mcdaniel Farms 6633 Flushing Dr College Grove TN 37046 680023 Crockett Cove 1510 Pear Tree Cir Brentwood TN 37027 476500 Avalon 274 Pennystone Cir Franklin TN 37067 124900 7471 Deer Ridge Rd Primm Springs TN 38476 345000 Avalon 600 Prince Valiant Ct Franklin TN 37067 641500 Westhaven 244 Pearl St Franklin TN 37064 525000 Westhaven 213 Acadia Ave Franklin TN 37064 499900 Spring Hill Place 1404 Savannah Park Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 290900 Valley Green 7461 Cox Pk Fairview TN 37062 510400 Mclemore Farms 2826 Cale Ct Franklin TN 37064 425000 Traditions 1896 Traditions Cir Brentwood TN 37027 460000 Bent Creek 6175 Christmas Dr Nolensville TN 37135 370000 Wyngate 1706 Dryden Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 502000 Mckays Mill 1244 Habersham Way Franklin TN 37067 995000 Park Side @ Brenthaven 1254 Devens Ct Brentwood TN 37027 395000 Wades Grove 2053 Keene Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 755722 Lockwood Glen 221 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064 362000 Morningside 7125 Sunrise Cir Franklin TN 37067 532950 Falls Grove 7224 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove TN 37046 545000 Fields Of Canterbury 2124 Ravenscourt Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 450000 Golden Meadows 116 Golden Meadow Ln Franklin TN 37067 387500 Riverview Park 229 Turnbrook Ln Franklin TN 37064 196000 Newport Valley 1032 Mckenna Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 383000 Baronswood 336 Baronswood Dr Nolensville TN 37135 735000 Fountainhead 5013 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood TN 37027 719891 Falls Grove 6735 Edgemore Dr College Grove TN 37046 795000 Berry Farms Town Center 5012 Captain Freeman Pkwy Franklin TN 37064 810000 Fountainhead 5113 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood TN 37027 555000 Mcdaniel Estates 7212 Ludlow Dr College Grove TN 37046 377225 Nolen Mill 838 Cottage House Ln Nolensville TN 37135 667000 Breckston Park 813 Breckston Ln Nashville TN 37221 629900 Stable Acres 7103 Kimbark Trl Fairview TN 37062 694900 Bridgemore Village 2714 Sporting Hill Brdg Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 464990 Temple Hills 258 St Andrews Dr Franklin TN 37069 464990 Burberry Glen 776 Ravensdowne Dr Nolensville TN 37135 763000 Cool Springs East 542 Hope Ave Franklin TN 37067 336500 Town Village @ Tollgate Bldg 2105 Newark Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 832000 Benington 325 Conoga Dr Nolensville TN 37135 439900 Willowvale @ Harvey Springs 2327 Dewey Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 355160 Stream Valley 1091 Oglethorpe Dr Franklin TN 37064 555000 Founders Pointe 305 Abram Ct Franklin TN 37064 1008991 Wynfield Village 1035 Wynfield Village Ct Franklin TN 37064 735000 Kings Chapel 4586 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 509000 Fieldstone Farms 130 Wheaton Hall Ln Franklin TN 37069 480000 Tap Root Hills 4017 Farmhouse Dr Franklin TN 37067 259999 Newport Crossing 1317 Branchside Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 233000 Indian Springs Condos 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #J-3 Franklin TN 37064 565000 Cool Springs East 148 Broadwell Cir Franklin TN 37067 410000 Redwing Farms 1015 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064 770000 Stags Leap 6038 Stags Leap Way Franklin TN 37064 1000000 Rev 1107 Harpeth Ind Ct Franklin TN 37064 299000 Witt Hill 1754 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 365000 Through The Green 1608 Shadow Green Dr Franklin TN 37064 250000 Spring Hill 2173 Spring Hill Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 1400000 Magnolia Vale 9636 Stanfield Rd Brentwood TN 37027 444000 Rogersshire 540 Bancroft Way Franklin TN 37064 930000 Concord Chase 8210 Alamo Dr Brentwood TN 37027 405000 Redwing Farms 1015 Shannon Ln Franklin TN 37064 274500 Leverette Meadows 7602 Leverette Dr Fairview TN 37062 284900 West Meade 617 Edgewood Blvd Franklin TN 37064 810000 Kings Chapel 4107 Old Light Cir Arrington TN 37014 581000 Mckays Mill 3027 Westerly Dr Franklin TN 37067 350000 Twin Oaks 1567 Birchwood Cir Franklin TN 37064 480000 Spencer Hall 3138 Vera Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064 489635 Stream Valley 3013 Fernshaw Ln Franklin TN 37064 632000 Clovercroft Preserve 9263 Stepping Stone Dr Franklin TN 37067 792500 Arlington Heights 871 Arlington Heights Dr Brentwood TN 37027 608435 Foxglove Farm 4066 Foxglove Farm Dr Franklin TN 37064 494482 Summerlyn 3236 Bradfield Dr Nolensville TN 37135 966656 Berry Farms Town Center 9061 Berry Farms Crossing Franklin TN 37064 817200 Westhaven 6037 Donovan St Franklin TN 37064 449500 Sullivan Farms 218 Wynbrook Ct Franklin TN 37064 530000 (00802 & 00801) 2461 Fly Rd Nolensville TN 37135 1634243 Witherspoon 1412 Newhaven Dr Brentwood TN 37027 629000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 514 Finnhorse Ln Franklin TN 37064 425000 Buckingham Park 511 Prince Of Wales Ct Franklin TN 37064 800000 Telfair 2642 Sanford Rd Nolensville TN 37135 413650 River Rest 1005 Boxwood Dr Franklin TN 37069 339500 Lexington Farms 102 Crestwood Ln Spring Hill TN 37174 3900000 Devonshire Manor 6440 Edinburgh Dr Nashville TN 37221 1378000 Westhaven 401 Wild Elm St Franklin TN 37064 497000 Autumn Ridge 1789 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 731333 Bonbrook On Concord 1190 Retreat Ln Brentwood TN 37027 480000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 7024 Brindle Ridge Way Spring Hill TN 37174 889055 Kings Chapel 4641 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington TN 37014 685000 Brienz Valley Add 2032 Ober Brienz Ln Franklin TN 37064 747900 Stephens Valley 921 Dauphine St Nashville TN 37221 683000 1976 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station TN 37179 520515 Mcdaniel Estates 7419 Flatbush Dr College Grove TN 37046 879000 Windstone 6106 Pleasant Water Ln Brentwood TN 37027 718500 Forest Of Brentwood 703 Forest Park Dr Brentwood TN 37027 1100000 The Governors Club 6 Prestwick Pl Brentwood TN 37027 730000 The Bonbrook 9659 Brunswick Dr Brentwood TN 37027 1175000 3969 Sulphur Springs Rd Columbia TN 38401 428635 Brixworth 1699 Lantana Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 428000 Cherry Grove 2760 Trasbin Ct Thompsons Station TN 37179 480000 Ashton Park 1142 Frenchtown Ln Franklin TN 37067 589900 Willowmet 9719 Mountain Ash Ct Brentwood TN 37027 689999 Tap Root Hills 5000 Farmhouse Dr Franklin TN 37067 784060 Westhaven 5185 Donovan St Franklin TN 37064 1725000 Troubadour 7812 Thurston Ct College Grove TN 37046 488900 Highlands @ Ladd Park 4007 Ryecroft Ln Franklin TN 37064 140000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 145 Bertrand Dr Franklin TN 37064 852000 Brookfield 2300 Tinney Pl Brentwood TN 37027 199000 Gables @ Wakefield 2271 Dewey Dr #B-5 Spring Hill TN 37174 460000 Fields Of Canterbury 2175 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station TN 37179 245000 Swansons Ridge 1715 Swansons Ridge Dr Franklin TN 37064 705000 Horseshoe Bend 903 Yearling Way Nashville TN 37221 465000 Dallas Downs 232 Heathersett Dr Franklin TN 37064 500500 Hillview 881 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood TN 37027 472000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 4015 Haversack Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 456900 Silver Stream Farm 2263 Dominick Dr Nolensville TN 37135 615000 Highlands @ Ladd Park 2014 Beamon Dr Franklin TN 37064 445000 Spencer Hall 3156 Vera Valley Rd Franklin TN 37064 447000 Harpeth Meadows 177 Lancaster Dr Franklin TN 37064 465000 The Fields Of Canterbury 2605 Paddock Park Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 309500 Andover 690 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin TN 37067 750000 Belle Vista 183 Azalea Ln Franklin TN 37064 925000 Fountainbrooke 2116 Willowmet Dr Brentwood TN 37027 700000 Cool Springs East 525 Hope Ave Franklin TN 37067 882000 Stonecrest 9614 Stonebluff Dr Brentwood TN 37027 420000 Cool Springs 410 Parish Pl Franklin TN 37067 350000 Brentwood Pointe 1259 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood TN 37027 476762 Brixworth 1115 Brixworth Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 638650 Cherry Grove 1555 Bunbury Dr Thompsons Station TN 37179 383500 Maplewood 681 Watson Branch Dr Franklin TN 37064 307900 Baker Springs 1255 Baker Creek Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 525000 Autumn Ridge 2077 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill TN 37174 1325000 Cool Springs East 244 Chatfield Way Franklin TN 37067 1330000 Heathrow Hills 5210 Heathrow Hills Dr Brentwood TN 37027 539900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge 7042 Salmon Run Spring Hill TN 37174 780000 Woodlands @ Copperstone 9737 Amethyst Ln Brentwood TN 37027 947640 Westhaven 5207 Donovan St Franklin TN 37064 869900 Westhaven 1831 Championship Blvd Franklin TN 37064 498000 Chestnut Springs 1509 Kemah Ct Brentwood TN 37027 380000 Chestnut Springs 9764 Jupiter Forest Dr Brentwood TN 37027 280000 Mckays Mill 1011 Park Run Dr Franklin TN 37069 509900 Brixworth 2947 Stewart Campbell Pt Spring Hill TN 37174 1225000 Annandale 212 Ennismore Ln Nashville TN 37221 134340 Falls Grove 6676 Edgemore Dr College Grove TN 37046 447908 Otter Creek Springs 7188 Winfrey Dr Fairview TN 37062 724900 Lockwood Glen 215 Halswelle Dr Franklin TN 37064 534804 Westhaven 3078 Hathaway St Franklin TN 37064 400000 Crossing @Wades Grove 1060 Aenon Cir Spring Hill TN 37174 600000 Autumn Ridge 2040 Autumn Ridge Way Spring Hill TN 37174 547000 Winchester 124 Lucinda Ct Franklin TN 37064 1125000 Water Leaf 5014 Water Leaf Dr Franklin TN 37064 470000 4719 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station TN 37179 623651 Stephens Valley 221 Meriwether Blvd Nashville TN 37221 407745 Brixworth 3005 Michaleen Dr Spring Hill TN 37174 415000 Sullivan Farms 203 Camellia Ct Franklin TN 37064 300000 Covington Cove 8205 Atwood Pvt Ln College Grove TN 37046 595000 Courtside @ Southern Woods 106 Breaker Cir Brentwood TN 37027 755000 Inglehame Farms 1834 Charity Dr Brentwood TN 37027 468900 Dallas Downs 116 Cavalry Dr Franklin TN 37064 592482 [email protected] Ridge 2982 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill TN 37174



