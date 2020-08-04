property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for July 13-17 2020, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityStateZip
375000Stream Valley1025 Belamy LnFranklinTN37064
505000Country Club7011 Country Club DrBrentwoodTN37027
740000Watkins Creek3057 Cecil Lewis DrFranklinTN37067
260000Carriage Park Condos1291 Carriage Park DrFranklinTN37064
407000Tollgate Village3084 Millerton WayThompsons StationTN37179
404000Burtonwood2914 Buckner LnSpring HillTN37174
473000Mckays Mill1811 Turning Wheel LnFranklinTN37067
1569000Grove8456 Heirloom BlvdCollege GroveTN37046
544900Tollgate Village3174 Natoma CirThompsons StationTN37179
2589000Witherspoon1462 Witherspoon DrBrentwoodTN37027
360000Fieldstone Farms7004 Penbrook DrFranklinTN37069
410000Temple Hills165 St Andrews DrFranklinTN37069
780000Temple Hills The Links471 Sandcastle RdFranklinTN37069
650000Highlands @ Ladd Park267 Rich CirFranklinTN37064
450500Taramore9548 Faulkner SqBrentwoodTN37027
697000Avalon329 Wandering CirFranklinTN37067
725000Telfair817 Delamotte PassNolensvilleTN37135
738500Highlands At Ladd Park Section169 Princess CirFranklinTN37064
442000Dallas Downs128 Middleboro CirFranklinTN37064
581500Cheekwood204 Cheekwood CtFranklinTN37069
673500Taramore9562 Faulkner SqBrentwoodTN37027
265000Riverview Park131 Pebblecreek RdFranklinTN37064
549990Burberry Glen739 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
402000Crossing @ Wades Grove3087 Foust DrSpring HillTN37174
715000Brookfield9653 Boswell CtBrentwoodTN37027
715000Watkins Creek1107 Watkins Creek DrFranklinTN37067
704900Summerlyn2065 Belsford DrNolensvilleTN37135
915000Asher Downs152 Asher Downs CirNolensvilleTN37135
299900Rev740 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
720000River Landing223 Winburn LnFranklinTN37069
1100000Laurelbrooke1092 Vaughn Crest DrFranklinTN37069
306000Cadet Homes107 Arsenal DrFranklinTN37064
584000Temple Hills245 Temple Crest TrlFranklinTN37069
144900Westhaven936 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
144900Westhaven942 Cheltenham AveFranklinTN37064
700000Cambridge Hills711 Splitrail DrBrentwoodTN37027
9500003917 Sulphur Springs RdColumbiaTN38401
655000Brookfield2612 Gretchen CtBrentwoodTN37027
769353Stephens Valley(015F E 41.00,42.00,015F E 63.00,64.00) Stephens Valley BlvdNashvilleTN37221
350000Hardeman Springs(114C A 6.00 & 25.00) 5529 Hardeman Springs BlvdBrentwoodTN37027
605000Stream Valley115 Stream Valley BlvdFranklinTN37064
925000Wetherbrooke376 Shadow Creek DrBrentwoodTN37027
455000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge4183 Miles Johnson PkwySpring HillTN37174
630000Brookfield2312 Brookfield DrBrentwoodTN37027
602500Woods @ Burberry Glen1409 Trumpet Lily PlaceNolensvilleTN37135
595000Brookfield2523 Shays LnBrentwoodTN37027
715000Mcdaniel Farms6633 Flushing DrCollege GroveTN37046
680023Crockett Cove1510 Pear Tree CirBrentwoodTN37027
476500Avalon274 Pennystone CirFranklinTN37067
1249007471 Deer Ridge RdPrimm SpringsTN38476
345000Avalon600 Prince Valiant CtFranklinTN37067
641500Westhaven244 Pearl StFranklinTN37064
525000Westhaven213 Acadia AveFranklinTN37064
499900Spring Hill Place1404 Savannah Park DrSpring HillTN37174
290900Valley Green7461 Cox PkFairviewTN37062
510400Mclemore Farms2826 Cale CtFranklinTN37064
425000Traditions1896 Traditions CirBrentwoodTN37027
460000Bent Creek6175 Christmas DrNolensvilleTN37135
370000Wyngate1706 Dryden DrSpring HillTN37174
502000Mckays Mill1244 Habersham WayFranklinTN37067
995000Park Side @ Brenthaven1254 Devens CtBrentwoodTN37027
395000Wades Grove2053 Keene CirSpring HillTN37174
755722Lockwood Glen221 Halswelle DrFranklinTN37064
362000Morningside7125 Sunrise CirFranklinTN37067
532950Falls Grove7224 Sky Meadow DrCollege GroveTN37046
545000Fields Of Canterbury2124 Ravenscourt DrThompsons StationTN37179
450000Golden Meadows116 Golden Meadow LnFranklinTN37067
387500Riverview Park229 Turnbrook LnFranklinTN37064
196000Newport Valley1032 Mckenna DrThompsons StationTN37179
383000Baronswood336 Baronswood DrNolensvilleTN37135
735000Fountainhead5013 Woodland Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
719891Falls Grove6735 Edgemore DrCollege GroveTN37046
795000Berry Farms Town Center5012 Captain Freeman PkwyFranklinTN37064
810000Fountainhead5113 Woodland Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
555000Mcdaniel Estates7212 Ludlow DrCollege GroveTN37046
377225Nolen Mill838 Cottage House LnNolensvilleTN37135
667000Breckston Park813 Breckston LnNashvilleTN37221
629900Stable Acres7103 Kimbark TrlFairviewTN37062
694900Bridgemore Village2714 Sporting Hill Brdg RdThompsons StationTN37179
464990Temple Hills258 St Andrews DrFranklinTN37069
464990Burberry Glen776 Ravensdowne DrNolensvilleTN37135
763000Cool Springs East542 Hope AveFranklinTN37067
336500Town Village @ Tollgate Bldg2105 Newark LnThompsons StationTN37179
832000Benington325 Conoga DrNolensvilleTN37135
439900Willowvale @ Harvey Springs2327 Dewey DrSpring HillTN37174
355160Stream Valley1091 Oglethorpe DrFranklinTN37064
555000Founders Pointe305 Abram CtFranklinTN37064
1008991Wynfield Village1035 Wynfield Village CtFranklinTN37064
735000Kings Chapel4586 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
509000Fieldstone Farms130 Wheaton Hall LnFranklinTN37069
480000Tap Root Hills4017 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
259999Newport Crossing1317 Branchside CtThompsons StationTN37179
233000Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #J-3FranklinTN37064
565000Cool Springs East148 Broadwell CirFranklinTN37067
410000Redwing Farms1015 Shannon LnFranklinTN37064
770000Stags Leap6038 Stags Leap WayFranklinTN37064
1000000Rev1107 Harpeth Ind CtFranklinTN37064
299000Witt Hill1754 Witt Way DrSpring HillTN37174
365000Through The Green1608 Shadow Green DrFranklinTN37064
250000Spring Hill2173 Spring Hill CirSpring HillTN37174
1400000Magnolia Vale9636 Stanfield RdBrentwoodTN37027
444000Rogersshire540 Bancroft WayFranklinTN37064
930000Concord Chase8210 Alamo DrBrentwoodTN37027
405000Redwing Farms1015 Shannon LnFranklinTN37064
274500Leverette Meadows7602 Leverette DrFairviewTN37062
284900West Meade617 Edgewood BlvdFranklinTN37064
810000Kings Chapel4107 Old Light CirArringtonTN37014
581000Mckays Mill3027 Westerly DrFranklinTN37067
350000Twin Oaks1567 Birchwood CirFranklinTN37064
480000Spencer Hall3138 Vera Valley RdFranklinTN37064
489635Stream Valley3013 Fernshaw LnFranklinTN37064
632000Clovercroft Preserve9263 Stepping Stone DrFranklinTN37067
792500Arlington Heights871 Arlington Heights DrBrentwoodTN37027
608435Foxglove Farm4066 Foxglove Farm DrFranklinTN37064
494482Summerlyn3236 Bradfield DrNolensvilleTN37135
966656Berry Farms Town Center9061 Berry Farms CrossingFranklinTN37064
817200Westhaven6037 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
449500Sullivan Farms218 Wynbrook CtFranklinTN37064
530000(00802 & 00801) 2461 Fly RdNolensvilleTN37135
1634243Witherspoon1412 Newhaven DrBrentwoodTN37027
629000Highlands @ Ladd Park514 Finnhorse LnFranklinTN37064
425000Buckingham Park511 Prince Of Wales CtFranklinTN37064
800000Telfair2642 Sanford RdNolensvilleTN37135
413650River Rest1005 Boxwood DrFranklinTN37069
339500Lexington Farms102 Crestwood LnSpring HillTN37174
3900000Devonshire Manor6440 Edinburgh DrNashvilleTN37221
1378000Westhaven401 Wild Elm StFranklinTN37064
497000Autumn Ridge1789 Witt Way DrSpring HillTN37174
731333Bonbrook On Concord1190 Retreat LnBrentwoodTN37027
480000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge7024 Brindle Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
889055Kings Chapel4641 Majestic Meadows DrArringtonTN37014
685000Brienz Valley Add2032 Ober Brienz LnFranklinTN37064
747900Stephens Valley921 Dauphine StNashvilleTN37221
6830001976 Evergreen RdThompsons StationTN37179
520515Mcdaniel Estates7419 Flatbush DrCollege GroveTN37046
879000Windstone6106 Pleasant Water LnBrentwoodTN37027
718500Forest Of Brentwood703 Forest Park DrBrentwoodTN37027
1100000The Governors Club6 Prestwick PlBrentwoodTN37027
730000The Bonbrook9659 Brunswick DrBrentwoodTN37027
11750003969 Sulphur Springs RdColumbiaTN38401
428635Brixworth1699 Lantana DrSpring HillTN37174
428000Cherry Grove2760 Trasbin CtThompsons StationTN37179
480000Ashton Park1142 Frenchtown LnFranklinTN37067
589900Willowmet9719 Mountain Ash CtBrentwoodTN37027
689999Tap Root Hills5000 Farmhouse DrFranklinTN37067
784060Westhaven5185 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
1725000Troubadour7812 Thurston CtCollege GroveTN37046
488900Highlands @ Ladd Park4007 Ryecroft LnFranklinTN37064
140000Highlands @ Ladd Park145 Bertrand DrFranklinTN37064
852000Brookfield2300 Tinney PlBrentwoodTN37027
199000Gables @ Wakefield2271 Dewey Dr #B-5Spring HillTN37174
460000Fields Of Canterbury2175 Chaucer Park LnThompsons StationTN37179
245000Swansons Ridge1715 Swansons Ridge DrFranklinTN37064
705000Horseshoe Bend903 Yearling WayNashvilleTN37221
465000Dallas Downs232 Heathersett DrFranklinTN37064
500500Hillview881 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwoodTN37027
472000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge4015 Haversack DrSpring HillTN37174
456900Silver Stream Farm2263 Dominick DrNolensvilleTN37135
615000Highlands @ Ladd Park2014 Beamon DrFranklinTN37064
445000Spencer Hall3156 Vera Valley RdFranklinTN37064
447000Harpeth Meadows177 Lancaster DrFranklinTN37064
465000The Fields Of Canterbury2605 Paddock Park DrThompsons StationTN37179
309500Andover690 Huffine Manor CirFranklinTN37067
750000Belle Vista183 Azalea LnFranklinTN37064
925000Fountainbrooke2116 Willowmet DrBrentwoodTN37027
700000Cool Springs East525 Hope AveFranklinTN37067
882000Stonecrest9614 Stonebluff DrBrentwoodTN37027
420000Cool Springs410 Parish PlFranklinTN37067
350000Brentwood Pointe1259 Brentwood PointeBrentwoodTN37027
476762Brixworth1115 Brixworth DrSpring HillTN37174
638650Cherry Grove1555 Bunbury DrThompsons StationTN37179
383500Maplewood681 Watson Branch DrFranklinTN37064
307900Baker Springs1255 Baker Creek DrSpring HillTN37174
525000Autumn Ridge2077 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
1325000Cool Springs East244 Chatfield WayFranklinTN37067
1330000Heathrow Hills5210 Heathrow Hills DrBrentwoodTN37027
539900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge7042 Salmon RunSpring HillTN37174
780000Woodlands @ Copperstone9737 Amethyst LnBrentwoodTN37027
947640Westhaven5207 Donovan StFranklinTN37064
869900Westhaven1831 Championship BlvdFranklinTN37064
498000Chestnut Springs1509 Kemah CtBrentwoodTN37027
380000Chestnut Springs9764 Jupiter Forest DrBrentwoodTN37027
280000Mckays Mill1011 Park Run DrFranklinTN37069
509900Brixworth2947 Stewart Campbell PtSpring HillTN37174
1225000Annandale212 Ennismore LnNashvilleTN37221
134340Falls Grove6676 Edgemore DrCollege GroveTN37046
447908Otter Creek Springs7188 Winfrey DrFairviewTN37062
724900Lockwood Glen215 Halswelle DrFranklinTN37064
534804Westhaven3078 Hathaway StFranklinTN37064
400000Crossing @Wades Grove1060 Aenon CirSpring HillTN37174
600000Autumn Ridge2040 Autumn Ridge WaySpring HillTN37174
547000Winchester124 Lucinda CtFranklinTN37064
1125000Water Leaf5014 Water Leaf DrFranklinTN37064
4700004719 Columbia PkThompsons StationTN37179
623651Stephens Valley221 Meriwether BlvdNashvilleTN37221
407745Brixworth3005 Michaleen DrSpring HillTN37174
415000Sullivan Farms203 Camellia CtFranklinTN37064
300000Covington Cove8205 Atwood Pvt LnCollege GroveTN37046
595000Courtside @ Southern Woods106 Breaker CirBrentwoodTN37027
755000Inglehame Farms1834 Charity DrBrentwoodTN37027
468900Dallas Downs116 Cavalry DrFranklinTN37064
592482[email protected] Ridge2982 Elkhorn PlaceSpring HillTN37174


