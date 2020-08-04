



Hayden Harris of Franklin, Mackenzie Michelson of Spring Hill, as well as, Juliette Olson of Gallatin, and Mya-Grace LaManna of Delaware, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 12, as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video presentation.

The featured photographs highlight children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome, reminding the world in a very big way about the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome. These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

“This video is a terrific way to showcase some of the incredible individuals with Down syndrome living in our communities across the country,” says NDSS President & CEO, Kandi Pickard. “It is something the community looks forward to every year.”

The photos of Hayden, Juliette, Mackenzie and Mya were selected as three of 500 photographs that will appear in the video, streamed on NDSS social media from the heart of Times Square.

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. The video presentation will be followed by the New York City Buddy Walk, which will take place virtually due to COVID-19. Buddy Walk events will be held virtually in more than 150 cities across the country, as well as select international locations, this fall with over 325,000 people participating around the globe. For information about the NDSS Buddy Walk Program, visit ​www.buddywalk.org​ or call 800-221-4602.

The Nashville-area Buddy Walk organized by the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee will be presented this year as an EXTRAordinary Parade on Saturday, November 7 at the Veterans Motorplex/Highland Rim Speedway in Greenbrier, TN.

ABOUT NDSS

The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS programming includes the National Advocacy & Policy Center, which seeks to create systemic change through engaged advocacy; the National Buddy Walk® Program, which honors and celebrates individuals with Down syndrome in local communities across the world; and other programs that provide support, informational resources, and community engagement opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome and those who love and support them. Visit ​www.ndss.org​ ​for more information about NDSS programs and resources.



