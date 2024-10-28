OBITUARY: William ‘Bill’ Jesse Parker

William “Bill” Jesse Parker, born on April 13, 1946, in Nashville, TN, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2024, also in Nashville. He lived a life dedicated to both his family and his career, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by those who knew him.

Bill devoted an impressive 40 years of his life to CSX Railroad, where he made significant contributions and built lasting relationships. His commitment to his work was matched only by his passion for the game of golf, which he enjoyed throughout his life. He also worked for Metro Nashville Parks Department as umpire and referee for various sports. He was a lifelong University of Tennessee fan and a member of the Berea Church of Christ in Franklin, TN.

Bill is survived by his loving children, Michelle Parker Oakes, Susan (Richard) Graham, Rachel Parker Thomas, Josh Mingle and Jessica (Paul) Boney. He was a proud grandfather to Summer Gray, Peyton Barron, Halle Oakes, Ellah Oakes, Jessee Graham, Laura Campbell, Savannah Graham, Addison Thomas, Parker Thomas, India Boney, and Luca Boney as well as ten great-grandchildren who brought him immense joy.

He is also survived by his sister Drucilla Victory and his lifelong best friend Gary Whitley, both of whom stood by him throughout various chapters of his life.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Gwen Parker, wife, Alice Parker, and his brother Jack Parker and sister Susan Parker, who now rest in peace.

Special thanks to Annelle Tubb for being his personal Uber and for the incredible love, patience and care she showed to him. Sincere gratitude to the ladies at Benton Hall for their friendship and for embracing him as one of their own.

A Visitation will be held on November 2, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, at the Berea Church of Christ located at 3104 Southall Rd, Franklin, TN 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

William “Bill” Jesse Parker will be remembered fondly by all who had the privilege of knowing him, and his spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Berea Church of Christ 4060 Carters Creek Pike, Franklin, TN 37064.

