Award-Winning GasLamp Antiques Announces Holiday Open House Event

Voted Nashville’s Best Antique Store, GasLamp Antiques and GasLamp Too will host its annual Holiday Open House on Saturday, November 16, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both locations. Guests will enjoy a festive atmosphere with holiday tunes, hourly gift card drawings and tasty treats.

“We’re excited to invite the community to ring in the holiday season with great GasLamp shopping and seasonal sales” said Lauren H. Bugg;CEO of GasLamp Antiques and GasLamp Too. “Stop by, meet some of your favorite dealers and find unique gifts for everyone on your list.”

Featuring nearly an acre of climate-controlled shopping, GasLamp Antiques and GasLamp Too offer an eclectic assortment of fine antiques, vintage and mid-century furnishings, estate jewelry, books, artwork and more. Voted Nashville’s “Best Antique Store 2024” by Nashville Scene readers, the GasLamp stores are open daily with an online store at GasLampAntiques.com.

Both GasLamp stores are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon until 6 p.m., on Sunday. GasLamp Antiques is located at 100 Powell Place next to Home Depot, just off exit 79 off Interstate 65. GasLamp Too is at 128 Powell Place, a few blocks from the flagship store. For more information, call the stores directly at 615.297.2224 or 615.292.2250 or visit online at GasLampAntiques.com.

