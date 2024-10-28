OBITUARY: Deborah Marie Adams

Deborah Marie Adams, age 60, of Thompson’s Station passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

She was born on April 19, 1964, in Philadelphia, PA to Helen Pine and John Dronsfield.

Deborah was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with her friends and spent as much of her free time as possible with her grandchildren going to their sporting events and activities.

Deborah is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Adams Sr.; and sister, Alice Maguire.

Those left to cherish Deborah’s memory are her parents, John Dronsfield and Helen Pine; daughter, Heather Mills (Brandon); son, Dennis Adams Jr. (Jordan); grandchildren, Greyson Mills and Emerson Adams; brothers, Johnny Dronsfield, Billy Desimone, Steven Piccone, Paul Piccone, and Vincent Piccone; sister, Toni Whiting; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2024, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

The care of Deborah Marie Adams and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

