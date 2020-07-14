



Vandell Dwight Southern, age 63 of Franklin, TN passed away on July 12, 2020.

Vandell was born and raised in Williamson County. He worked in the Timber business as a Logger.

Preceded in death by his parents, Flora Sullivan and William Thomas Southern.

Survived by; his wife of 25 years, Elizabeth “Libby” Southern, stepchildren, Angela Daughtery and James Daughtery; sisters, Charlotte (Mike) Connors and Wilda Moss.

No arrangements have been made at this time. Memorials may be made to Vandell Dwight Southern Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com



