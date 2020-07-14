



Ty Howard Osman, Sr. went to Heaven on July 11, 2020. He was born August 20, 1965 to Austin and Dorothy Osman. He always talked about how excited he was to go to Heaven, and now he is joyfully reunited with his mom, dad, and son Ty, Jr. He deeply loved his family and will be greatly missed by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Kendall Osman and Adair McNeil (Brennan); brothers, Craig (Jean) and Michael (Phylis) Osman, among many others, including those in his Solomon Builders family.

Ty was a great Christian man, leader, friend, and teacher to all. He taught many important life lessons: relationships are the most important thing in life; shake your booty even if you have no rhythm; and don’t take yourself seriously. Seek opportunities to give; never let age or gender stop you from telling an inappropriate joke; and be grateful always. Don’t bet an Osman; you can’t trick a tricker; rest and be silent; and embrace the uncomfortable. Keep on the sunny side; tell people you love them; and most importantly, glorify God in all you do.

His celebration of life will be July 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. at the amphitheater of Ramsey Solutions, 1011 Reams Fleming Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ty2 Foundation (www.ty2foundation.org).

