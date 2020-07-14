



Allan Eugene Dyer, 73, took his last earthly breath and returned to his heavenly home on July 9, 2020.

Allan’s life revolved around his wife, with whom he is now reunited, his family and above all his faith. He was an inspiration to all of the people he encountered and would fill them with the word of God, his years of wisdom and his love.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lucille Dyer, his beloved wife, Elaine Dyer, and his brothers Kenneth Dyer and Henry Dyer.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his daughter, Alaina Lomas (John); his son, Kenneth Dyer (Stephanie), five granddaughters, Isabella, Gabriella, Leila, Kenadi and Kendyl; his sister Patricia Arnold (Gary); two brothers, Curtis Dyer (Dolores) and Clinton Dyer (Mary); sister-in-law, Denise Dyer and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

