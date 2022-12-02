OBITUARY: Vallabhbhai Jivanji Patel

Vallabhbhai Jivanji Patel, age 80, resident of Spring Hill, TN (Chikhli, India) passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at his residence.

Vallabhbhai was born on March 18, 1942, in India. He was a kindhearted man that lived his life helping others in any way he could. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his sons, Umeshkumar Vallabhbhai (Parulben Umeshkumar) Patel of Spring Hill, TN, Kaushikkumar Vallabhbhai (Ila Kaushik) Patel of Austin, TX, and Rakesh Vallabhbhai (Jagrutiben Rakesh) Patel of Spring Hill, TN; and grandchildren, Priya Umeshkumar Patel, Derek Kaushik Patel, and Pooja Rakesh Patel.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. The family will hold a visitation and prayer service on Wednesday, November 30th from 5:00 – 6:00 PM for close friends and family at the funeral home.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

