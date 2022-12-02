Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

2 Town of Nolensville Tree Lighting and Parade

Sunday, December 4, 4 pm

7218 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

The Hometown Holiday Parade will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Following the parade, citizens are invited for a magical evening at Town Hall with a special visit from Mr. & Mrs. Claus, delicious food trucks, spreading of holiday cheer by the Nolensville High School Choir, and our tree lighting starting at 5:15 p.m.

In partnership with the Nolensville Food Pantry and Mill Creek Middle School, the Town of Nolensville accepts non-perishable items, household items, and personal goods.