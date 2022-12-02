Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Morning with Santa at Brentwood Library

Santa
Stock Image

Saturday, December 3, 9 am – noon

John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

Our annual Morning with Santa is back! Magician Bruce Amato will bring magical merriment and holiday hijinks with shows at 9:30 am and 10:15 am. Enjoy refreshments, giveaways, and of course, Santa Claus! Admission is free, but tickets for the Magic Show are required and may be picked up at the Children’s Service Desk beginning Monday, November 14th.

 

2Town of Nolensville Tree Lighting and Parade

Hometown Holiday
photo from Town of Nolensville

Sunday, December 4, 4 pm

7218 Nolensville Road, Nolensville

The Hometown Holiday Parade will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Following the parade, citizens are invited for a magical evening at Town Hall with a special visit from Mr. & Mrs. Claus, delicious food trucks, spreading of holiday cheer by the Nolensville High School Choir, and our tree lighting starting at 5:15 p.m.

In partnership with the Nolensville Food Pantry and Mill Creek Middle School, the Town of Nolensville accepts non-perishable items, household items, and personal goods.

3Thompson Station Holiday Market

Thompson Station Market
photo from Thompson Station Market

 

Saturday, December 3, 10 am – 3 pm

Homestead Manor, 4683 Columbia Avenue, Thompson Station

It’s the Holiday Market featuring local artisans, crafters, small businesses, and more.

4Tree Lighting Downtown Franklin

Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting
photo by Donna Vissman

 

Friday, December 2, 6 pm – 8 pm

Downtown Franklin Square, Franklin

Join us on the Square on December 2nd, beginning at 6pm for a lot of festive fun! The performances will start at 6:40, and we’ll light the tree around 7:15! Five-time songwriter of the year award winner at ASCAP Christian Music Awards, and multiple Dove Award Winner, Grammy Nominee, book author, and podcast host Matthew West is hosting and headlining the event.

5Franklin Christmas Parade

Franklin Christmas Parade
photo by Donna Vissman

 

Saturday, December 3, 2 pm

Downtown Franklin, Franklin

The annual Christmas parade is back in downtown Franklin. It’s a great way to see the man in the red suit. Plan to be there early to find a spot, expect road closures before and during the event.

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

