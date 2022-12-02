Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Morning with Santa at Brentwood Library
Saturday, December 3, 9 am – noon
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Our annual Morning with Santa is back! Magician Bruce Amato will bring magical merriment and holiday hijinks with shows at 9:30 am and 10:15 am. Enjoy refreshments, giveaways, and of course, Santa Claus! Admission is free, but tickets for the Magic Show are required and may be picked up at the Children’s Service Desk beginning Monday, November 14th.
2Town of Nolensville Tree Lighting and Parade
Sunday, December 4, 4 pm
7218 Nolensville Road, Nolensville
The Hometown Holiday Parade will be held Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Following the parade, citizens are invited for a magical evening at Town Hall with a special visit from Mr. & Mrs. Claus, delicious food trucks, spreading of holiday cheer by the Nolensville High School Choir, and our tree lighting starting at 5:15 p.m.
In partnership with the Nolensville Food Pantry and Mill Creek Middle School, the Town of Nolensville accepts non-perishable items, household items, and personal goods.
3Thompson Station Holiday Market
Saturday, December 3, 10 am – 3 pm
Homestead Manor, 4683 Columbia Avenue, Thompson Station
It’s the Holiday Market featuring local artisans, crafters, small businesses, and more.
4Tree Lighting Downtown Franklin
Friday, December 2, 6 pm – 8 pm
Downtown Franklin Square, Franklin
5Franklin Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 3, 2 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
The annual Christmas parade is back in downtown Franklin. It’s a great way to see the man in the red suit. Plan to be there early to find a spot, expect road closures before and during the event.