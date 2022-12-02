WCS Superintendent’s Report With Jason Golden for November 29, 2022

Superintendent Jason Golden joins Executive Director of Communications Carol Birdsong for the November edition of the Superintendent’s Report. For easier navigation, time stamps have been added below.
- Welcome and Introductions
- National Blue Ribbon School Award
- NATAS National Award Winners
- Athletic State Championships
- TMEA All-State Choir Awardees
- Establishing Lines for New Schools
- High School Rezoning Misinformation
- Strategic Planning Process
- Five-Year Capital Improvement Plan
- Inclement Weather Plan
- No School Board Meetings in December