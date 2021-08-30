OBITUARY: Susan Marie Denney Abbott

Susan Marie (Denney) Abbott, 62, of Nolensville, Tenn., passed away on Aug. 26, 2021, at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn.

Susan was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late General P. and Helen Denney. Susan is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, Chuck, and their four sons: Charles, son and daughter-in-law Ryan and Ellen; son and daughter-in-law Jon and Heather; and son and partner Matt and Candyce. Susan was also a loving grandmother to Isabelle Claire, Brianna, Liam, Wren, Kalea, Caili, Jaden and Alani. Susan is also survived by her four sisters, Peggy Bartlett, Cathy Reese, Barb McCalla and Judy Clark. Susan is preceded in death by her brother Michael Denney.

Throughout her life, Susan maintained a strong dedication to her faith, family and friends, all while caring for others who were less fortunate. She combined her impressive career accomplishments with her passion for helping people in need. After raising her family, Susan pursued her nursing degree. She graduated from the Crouse Irving School of Nursing, and became a compassionate nurse, eventually specializing in cardiac care.

A faithful servant of God, Susan was selfless in so many ways, and contributed her valuable nursing skills to many medical mission trips including 10 to the Amazon region in Central Brazil, two to the Dominican Republic and one to Monterrey, Mexico. Her nursing career included positions at St. Thomas Hospital, Vanderbilt Medical Center, Mercy Hospital (Cincinnati), and she served as a clinical director for the non-profit Neighborhood Health. Most recently, Susan served as clinical director for Triage, a travel nurse placement company, where she was responsible for more than 2,000 travel nurses across the US, making sure they were providing the very best in patient care. As a leader and nurse, Susan was known for her emphasis on teaching and counseling patients, so they were aware of all that was happening as part of their care.

Susan wasn’t all work – she was full of joy, as all who encountered her felt immediately. She was known for living every minute to the fullest, and considered every day to be a blessing from God. She clearly loved her family, her friends, her church, nature, animals, and especially enjoyed spending time with her horse, Sid. She loved gardening and cooking, but her favorite hobby was riding Sid and teaching her grandkids how to ride.

Susan and Chuck were looking forward to celebrating their 41st wedding anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. While nothing will replace the void she leaves in the lives of all those who knew her, the memory of Susan’s smiles and laughter, her kind words and her good works, will long inspire people to live as she did. Many have been blessed richly by being part of her life.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 1pm at Franklin Christian Church at 4040 Murfreesboro Rd. in Franklin, TN (37067). The public is invited to visitation with the family at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Susan to the local American Diabetes Association ( https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial ).