OBITUARY: Robert Lewis Houser

Robert Lewis Houser, 89, passed away on August 27 in Franklin, Tennessee.
Robert Lewis was born in Dickson County to Earl Houser and Nora Spann Houser on December 17, 1931. He went to school at Water Valley and Santa Fe High School. He married Kathryn Harlan Hogan on December 27, 1951. He was an Air Force Veteran and worked with the Air National Guard. He later retired from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Robert Lewis Houser is preceded in death by Earl and Nora Houser.
Robert Lewis Houser is survived by Kathryn Houser. Children: Janette Houser, Bobby Houser (Cathy), Karen Smotherman (Lloyd), Tammy Summar. Grandchildren: Matthew Houser, Ryan Plunkett (Jill), Christopher Houser (Haley), Chase Plunkett (Maria), Zoe Summar. Great-grandchildren: Madison and Reagan Houser, Steele Houser.
The Private Funeral service will be held Sunday, August 29th at Williamson Memorial with Dr. Dan Pigg officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorials Gardens.
Pallbearers/ Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Houser, Ryan Plunkett, Christopher Houser, Chase Plunkett, Zoe Summar
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
