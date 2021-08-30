OBITUARY: Patricia Louise Glenn

Obituary for Patricia Louise Glenn

Patricia Durden Glenn “Pat”, “Ms.Pat” “Grammy”, age 76 of Franklin, TN went to be with our Heavenly Father, Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Pat was born in Jackson, AL and longtime resident of Jackson, MS where she touched many lives before retiring from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. She was a longtime member of Oak Forest Baptist Church. Pat will be remembered by the love and sacrifices she made for her children, grands, and all those she met along the way. May she mostly be remembered though for how she modeled and told others about God’s love and faithfulness. Pat welcomed all of those she met, and could disarm anyone with her quick wit and sense of humor. She lived for others.

Preceded in death by husband, William Lewis Glenn, Sr.; parents, Gavin and Louise Stewart Durden; sister, Joy Thornhill and son in law, Kenny Newman.

Survived by: children, Amanda “Mandy” Newman, William “Will” Glenn and Emily Glenn; step son, George (Debbie) Glenn; sisters, Kay Wilson, Sissy (John) LaFon, Cynthia (Bob) Daugherty and Susan (Reggie) Perry; grandchildren, Anna Newman, Spencer Newman, Jack Glenn, Lucy Liberto, Carrie (Marco) Myers and Zach Glenn; great grandchildren, Xandra and Genevieve, several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

Graveside services will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Angy Trimmer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation cff.org; Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; Discipleship House, 404 S. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, TN 38474 or Alive Hospice, 1710 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931 486-0059 springhill-memorial.com

