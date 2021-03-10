OBITUARY: Roslyn “Roz” Tooker Highfill

Roslyn (Roz) Tooker Highfill came into this world on a beautiful spring day in Gallatin, TN on March 21… year “unknown.”

Preceded in death by her husband, James Walter Highfill, Sr., Roz earned her angel wings and went to be with him on March 3, 2021.

She leaves behind her sister Pamela, her sons Jim, Jr. (wife Kellie and their daughters Katrina and Grace) and Jeff (wife Anita and their daughters Olivia and Emily).

She met her husband Jim in Franklin, TN and became his “child bride” a short time later. They remained in Franklin where they raised their family and were very active in the community. Roz earned a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute. She worked in banking until 1985 when she joined Dehart Sanders as a realtor. She retired a few years ago after a long association with Bob Parks Realty. She was involved in the community as a member of Soroptimist and was very active with the Pull-Tight Players theatre group. She entertained everyone wherever she went with her quick wit. Very enthusiastic about her Tennessee Vols, Roz rivaled most any fan in her passion for the team. She truly was a VFL. Go Vols!

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Pull-Tight Players or the Pat Summitt Foundation. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com