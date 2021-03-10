OBITUARY: Michael Joseph D’Amico

Michael Joseph D’Amico, age 83 of Thompson Station, TN passed away March 8, 2021.

Michael was an altar boy at the Catholic Church in Waterbury, CT. He was the owner of D’Amico Concrete. He took pride in building foundations and working hard. Michael enjoyed making wine and taught his sons and friends the art of winemaking. He had his own label “BIG MONK” wine. Mike loved spending time with family, telling stories, doing magic tricks, being a jokester and singing with his grandchildren. He also loved RVing and traveling with his wife. He loved to tinker and played the guitar, banjo and piano.

Michael was a long time resident of Plymouth, CT and Port St. Lucie, FL before moving to Thompson Station, TN. He was very involved in his grandchildren’s sports and activities always cheering from the sidelines.

Michael was preceded in death by parents, Michael and Josephine D’Amico; sister, Denise Brown and granddaughter, Rachel D’Amico.

Survived by: wife of 35 years, Margaret “Penny” Coy; son, Michael (Helen) D’Amico, Jr., Mark (Elisa) D’Amico and Anthony (Donna) Truncale; daughters, Cindy Blazys, Lisa (Jason) Kulszan and Lori (Robert) Boutot; twelve grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 1:00 PM Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Church of the Nativity, 2793 Buckner Lane, Thompson Station, TN 37179. Father Jerry Strange will officiate. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com