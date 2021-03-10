OBITUARY: David Hugh Yeater

David Hugh Yeater, age 72 of Nolensville, TN went to be with his Lord, March 6, 2021.

Veteran of the U.S. Army during Vietnam where he proudly volunteered to serve his country. Rumor has it that the Lord brought him home to help thin out the heavenly crappie pond.

Survived by: his loving wife, Mitze Yeater; sons, Jason (Christie) Yeater and Josh (Paige) Yeater; step children, Chris Salscheider and Jamie Salscheider; sisters, Toni (Bob) Fitzpenn, Janet (Darrell) Harris and Pam (Charlie) LeCompte; stepbrother, Fritz Huss; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens in the Garden of Faith Gazebo.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com