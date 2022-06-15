OBITUARY: Phelan Ray Johnson

Mr. Phelan Ray Johnson of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, he was 68 years old.

He was born in Lewisburg, TN to the late Thomas & Ruby Johnson.

Phelan worked as a Registered Nurse at Vanderbilt for over 38 years before retiring. He also worked briefly at Maury County Hospital, St. Thomas Hospital, and Williamson County Hospital prior to beginning his career at Vanderbilt. He was a member at Berry’s Chapel church of Christ for over 40 years and enjoyed working in his yard.

Phelan is survived by his wife of 49 years, Denise Johnson of Franklin, TN; sons, Eric C. (Leslie) Johnson of Spring Hill, TN, Travis (Tiffany) Johnson of Columbia, TN and Trey (Chrissy) Johnson of Smyrna, TN; brothers, Doug (Barbara) Johnson of Louisville, KY, Alfred (Joy) Johnson of Pulaski, TN and Morris (Pat) Johnson of Cottontown, TN; grandchildren, Annie & Luke Johnson, Lucy, Shelby, Eli & Brooks Johnson, Owen & Ella Johnson, and many other loving family members.

A private, family burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to World Christian Broadcasting or Alive Hospice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/