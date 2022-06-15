UPDATE FOUND SAFE: Amber Alert Issued for Elliana Russell-McCarson Missing From Dickson County

By
Michael Carpenter
-
elliana russell-mccarson
UPDATE: Elliana has just been located, and is safe. We are always grateful for a quick resolution.

A #TNAMBERAlert has been issued for 6 y/o Elliana “Ellie” Russell-McCarson, missing fr Dickson Co.

There is no known clothing description, no known direction of travel at this time.

If you see Elliana Russell-McCarson, pls call Dickson Co Sheriff’s Office at 615-446-8041.

