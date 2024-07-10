OBITUARY: Paul Williams

Paul Williams found peace on June 29, 2024, in Brentwood, TN after struggling the past few years with peripheral neuropathy.

Born Christmas Eve, 1944, to Bess and C.P. Williams, he and his brothers Bill and Bobby grew up in East Nashville.

He attended Madison High School and Austin Peay State University. Paul had two sons, Trey and Kirk Williams.

He was a tremendous and gifted athlete who excelled in all sports including basketball, fast-pitch softball for the Nashville Merchants and a competitive golfer at Country Hills.

Paul had a successful and rewarding career in Corporate Trust at various Nashville banks beginning at Commerce Union and retiring from Regions Bank. Although some may have considered his leadership skills as stern at times; he had an innate mentorship ability rich in character, strength and fairness.

Most of his lifelong friendships derived from his career. His intimate circle was fortunate to have him as a loyal and dedicated friend. A person should feel blessed to have a hand full of people they can call a friend, and Paul was no exception. Thanks to Frank & Melissa Bloom, Jami Eller, Tammy Johnston, Chad Williams, Mike Marlin, Alex Buchanan, Decosta Jenkins and Jim Brandon for your countless years of friendships.

We would like to especially thank Paige, Courtney, Tracey, Tee and Angel at Harmony in Brentwood for their extra measure of care, love and support.

As a cowboy at heart and man full of grit, please celebrate his memory by wearing your favorite western attire as you join us in the Celebration of his Life at the Nashville Gun Club on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 5:00 P.M. (HAPPY HOUR!) https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

