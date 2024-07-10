OBITUARY: Kenneth Wayne ‘Dusty’ Southern

Kenneth Wayne “Dusty” Southern, 76, passed away on June 26, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee.

Born on December 16, 1947, in Wynne, Arkansas, he was a cherished figure known for his kindness and generosity.

Ken enjoyed a distinguished career in banking, beginning at First National Bank where he met his beloved wife, Theresa. He held significant roles including Vice President at City and County Bank in Knoxville, TN, President at Bank of Commerce, and Executive Vice President at First Arkansas Bank and Trust in Jacksonville, AR. Affectionately referring to himself as the “country banker,” Ken dedicated his career to family-owned banks, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues.

Beyond his professional life, Ken was deeply passionate about his hobbies which included golfing, fishing, traveling, and reading. Known for his love of adventures, he traveled extensively across the United States in a motorhome and explored Europe and various cruise destinations with his family.

Ken’s life was enriched by his family, whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Theresa Southern; daughters, Amanda Bruegel (Mike) and Megan Southern; grandchildren, Evan, Anna, and Blake Bruegel; sister-in-law, Carol Tiscia; brothers-in-law, Leonard and Tony Tiscia; nieces, Olivia Tiscia of Memphis, TN, and Annika Tiscia of Denver, CO; and his uncle, Jim Meredith and his wife, Charolette. His loyal Pug, Francine, also survives him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Maidie Southern; grandparents, John and Lona Meredith, Nellie and Jack Southern; in-laws, Louis Gene and Jeanie Tiscia; and his close friend, Mike Long.

A private Celebration of Life will be held for close family members at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Mid South Pug Rescue of Memphis, TN.

Ken’s arrangements are being handled by Alternative Cremation in Cool Springs, TN. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

