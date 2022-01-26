OBITUARY: Patrick Flanigan Peltier

Patrick Flanigan Peltier, age 50 of Franklin, TN passed away January 23, 2022 after a brief and valiant battle with cancer.

Formerly of Kenosha, WI, he completed his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin at Parkside and earned his Master’s degree at Loyola University in Chicago, IL. Pat served as a trusted advisor and partner in every role he pursued, especially as a father and husband, as well as in his professional roles, most recently serving as the Chief Financial Officer for Red’s All Natural, and previous roles for Mars Petcare, SC Johnson, Johnson Polymer, Westvaco Corporation, and Herbert’s Jewelers.

Pat had an incredible sense of humor, was an avid problem-solver, and loved a good challenge – throwing himself into any project or activity at home or at work. He loved great music, anything involving Scooby-Doo or minions, and enjoyed surprising his friends and family with his eclectic collection of songs! He was a devoted husband and father and was so incredibly loved by his family. Losing Pat is a tremendous loss that will be felt from this point forward by all who knew him, and softened only by the numerous stories of laughter and joy we shared with him.

Pat is preceded in death by his father, Richard Peltier, and brother, Ken Peltier.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 23 years, Sharon Hayes Peltier; sons, Dean and Jack Peltier; daughter, Alyssa Peltier; mother, Terry Lawson; brother, Kevin (Shelly) Peltier; stepbrothers, Dan Perrault and Tim Overly; sister, Laura Goodman, and stepsister, Becky Nelson.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:00 PM Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Deacon John Froning officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue www.proverbs1210rescue.org

