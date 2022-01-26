OBITUARY: Angela Kay Hillard

Angela Kay Hillard passed away on January 20, 2022 surrounded by her family.

She is preceded by her Mother and Father, Sandra and Austin Isenberger.

She is survived by two brothers Douglas Isenberger and Darren Isenberger. Her devoted and adoring husband of 30 years, Michael Hillard; Beloved Children: Misty Hillard, Michael Hillard Jr., William “BJ” Hillard, Brittany Hillard, Kiyler Dowdy, Cody Hillard, and Hannah (Cat) West. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Angela’s life will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 beginning at 11 AM ending at 1 PM in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.