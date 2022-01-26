OBITUARY: Thelma Jean Langley Byrd

Thelma Jean Langley Byrd, age 93 of Franklin, TN passed away January 23, 2022.

Retired after thirty-one years of service with CPS Industries. Member of First Presbyterian Church where she was active in the church choir for many years.

Preceded in death by husband, Herman Nolan Byrd; parents, Albert Eugene and Lela Evelyn Gardner Langley; brothers, A.E. “Pete” Langley and Thomas “Buck” Langley, Tyree Langley, Perry Langley, Bill Langley and William “Mum” Langley; sister, Polly Burt; son in law, Richie Ashley.

Survived by: daughter, Elaine Ashley of Columbia, TN; sons, William Thomas Byrd of Franklin, TN and Jimmy (Dede) Byrd of Nashville; sisters, Mary Wallick of Nashville, Nellie Stephens of the Bethesda Community and Wanda Watts of Centerville, TN; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM, Thursday, January 27, 2022, Jim Taylor and Anne Keener officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the First Presbyterian Adult Choir.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Franklin Choir, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN 37069.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM Wednesday and two hours prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.