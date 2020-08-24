OBITUARY: Mildred O. Scott

Mildred O. Scott, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away August 21, 2020. Mildred worked several years at Georgia Boot Factory in Franklin, TN. Her love for God came from her devotion to the Church of Christ. Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ferbie Sullivan Owens; son, James Edward Scott; daughter, Olga Ann Scott; sister, Izella Tidwell, May Hosford and Hester Doyle; brothers, John Owens, Lonnie Owens and Joe Owens.

She is survived by her daughter, Dot (Jimmy) Scott Warf; son, Michael (Shelly) Scott; grandchildren, Nikki Edge, Chad Scott, Todd Scott, James Scott, Joey Borosky, P.J. Borosky and Patrick Borosky; great grandchildren, Lilly Scarborough, Summer Scott, Riley Scott, Ava Scott, David Leon Edge IV, Keegan James Edge, Slade Edge, Isabella Grace Edge and Savannah Jones; brother, Raymond “Buster” Owens and special sister in-law, Hester Owens who was married to Lonnie.

Private family funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ward Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Mike Scott, Chad Scott, Todd Scott, Jimmy Warf, David Edge III and Nikki Warf Edge will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers the family encourages you to make donations in Mildred’s memory to WillowBrook Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.

A private visitation will be held Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com