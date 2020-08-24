OBITUARY: Michael Anthony McKee

Michael Anthony McKee, age 74 and lifelong resident of Franklin, TN passed away August 21, 2020.

Mike was a veteran of the United States ARMY and then went on to retire from CSX Railroad.

He is preceded in death by his parents, CB and Evelyn Hoover McKee and infant son, Kevin Michael McKee. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Linda Furlough McKee; daughters, Michelle (Jason) Gossett and Lynlee Anne (Zach Blubaugh) McKee; grandchildren, Ethan and Caitlin Gossett, Alexis McKee and Jacob Blubaugh; sisters, Wanda Capley, Edwina (Gary) Ray and Dot (James) White.

A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Joe Copolo officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.