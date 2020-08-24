OBITUARY: Logan Lee Veach

Logan Lee Veach, Sr., 91, of Thompson’s Station, TN peacefully crossed over to Glory on August 20, 2020. Logan was a lifelong Williamson countian of the Bethesda – Peytonsville communities.

In 1946 he married the love of his life, Mary Ethel Garner Veach, who precedes him in death. In 1956 they put down roots and started farming in the Bethesda community where he continued to live his life to the fullest with his family and friends. Also preceding him in death is his daughter, Beverly Veach Tomlin; son, Logan Lee Veach, Jr.; daughter in law, Betty French Veach; grandson, Elijah Alexander Veach. Survived by: son in law, Billy M. “Bunkin” Tomlin; grandson, Logan Lee Veach III; granddaughters, Kimberly (Archie) Anderson, Cammie (J. R. Neal) Harper and Audrey (Brad) Meeks; grandson in law, Raymond Harper; great grandchildren, Clint Bagsby, Sophia Veach, Gunner, Brayden, Ruston & soon to arrive, Everly Nicole Meeks and Justin Neal; sisters, Mattie Sue (Jimmy) Owen, Dellie Mangrum and many other loving family members.

Funeral arrangements are as follows; Visitation will be 3-8PM Saturday, August 22, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bobby Bennett officiating. Interment will be in Bennett-Garner Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Logan Lee Veach III, Clint Bagsby, Archie Anderson, Stacy Garner, Stevie Garner, Paul Garner, Bob Garner, Jr., Stoney Johnson and Tommy Lee Tomlinson.

Memorials may be made to the Bennett-Garner Cemetery Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com