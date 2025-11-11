OBITUARY: Mary Katheryne Dixon

Mary Katheryne Dixon’s life came to an end on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at the age of 65. Mary was born on December 13, 1959 in Franklin, Williamson County, Tennessee, to the parents of John Terrell and Katherine Booker.

She leaves to cherish her memories, daughters, Celica McLemore and Nakia Buford; grandchildren, Cierra Roberson, Brianica Roberson, Aireona Roberson, Jordan Davis, Tyriah Holt, Dexton Buford and Lakye Crawley; great grandchild, Arayla Marlow; sisters, Emma Booker and Louise Branch; brothers, John (Beverly) Booker, Larry Booker, Charles “Henry” Booker, Tony Terrell and Fred (Delores) Terrell; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends

Ms. Dixon will lie in state on Friday, November 14, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Saturday, November 15, 2025 from 10 until 11 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, 117 Fairground Street, Franklin, TN with funeral to begin at 11:00 A.M. Elder John Haynes, eulogist. Interment Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Columbia, Tennessee. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

