2025 Veterans Day Food and Attraction Deals

In honor of Veterans Day, here are a few freebies and deals for Tuesday, November 11th.

Applebee’s

This Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11, Applebee’s is proud to honor those who serve and have served our country. All active duty military, veterans, reserves and National Guard members who dine in-restaurant will receive a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive Veterans Day menu as a heartfelt thank-you for their service.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe, known for its Southern-inspired breakfast, brunch and lunch, is inviting all veterans, active duty and retired military personnel to enjoy a complimentary Patriot French Toast topped with strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream — paired with Barista House Blend Coffee — on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, for dine-in guests presenting a valid Military ID.

Buca di Beppo

Buca di Beppo is offering a free lunch entrée to all veterans and active-duty military with a valid ID. The offer will be available on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11, and guests can select any pasta from the lunch specials menu.

California Pizza Kitchen

All veterans and active duty receive a free meal on Veterans Day. Offer valid for veterans and active military only on Nov. 11, 2025, choose one entrée from our special Veterans Day menu, dine-in only.

Chicken Salad Chick

All veterans and active military receive a free meal with one side and drink on Tuesday, Nov. 11. Valid in restaurant or drive thru only. Not valid on online orders or delivery orders. Must show military ID/DD214 to redeem this special offer. Valid at ALL Chicken Salad Chick locations.

Chili’s

All veterans & active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025 at all participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants. Available in-restaurant only for select items.

Chipotle

The military community can enjoy any entrée and get a second entrée for free from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov.11 at restaurants across the U.S. All guests with a valid military ID are eligible for the promotion. How It Works: On Tuesday, November 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, guests who present their valid military ID at any U.S. Chipotle restaurant and enjoy an entrée in-restaurant will receive a second entrée for free.* The promotion applies to Chipotle bowls, burritos, salads and taco entrees.

Cledis Burgers & Beers

Cledis Burgers and Beer will offer a free ‘American Hero’ meal (Cledis burger, fries, and drink) to all active and retired members of the United States military who show their military ID in-person at either location (Elm Hill Pike and Bellevue) on Veterans Day.

Connors Steak & Seafood

Connors Steak & Seafood announced its annual Veterans Day tribute, offering all military veterans 50% off a lunch or dinner entrée on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The military appreciation offer will be honored at all Connors Steak & Seafood locations nationwide. To receive the 50% discount at Connors Steak & Seafood, active duty and retired service members must present valid military identification or be in uniform. The Veterans Day offer is valid for dine-in service only and applies to one entrée per service member. The discount does not include appetizers, desserts, beverages, or alcohol.

Cracker Barrel

Veterans, we thank and salute you. Enjoy a free sunrise pancake special this Veterans Day. Valid on 11/11/25, while supplies last. Dine-in only, proof of military service required.

crackerbarrel.com/

Dickey’s

This Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to enjoy a FREE pulled pork sandwich at all Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations nationwide. The offer is available for dine-in or carryout with a valid military ID, limit one per guest for the day.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

This Veterans Day, treat a hero to a FREE meal. On Nov. 11, any veteran or active duty servicemember is invited to eat, drink and gather around our fire – and we’ll cover the cost. This offer is dine in only. No other restrictions apply.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars® is once again offering a free HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo to veterans and active-duty military members this Veterans Day.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active military can enjoy a complimentary Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of Little Caesars signature Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi beverage.

prnewswire.com/news-releases

Logan’s Roadhouse

This Veterans Day, our miliary eats free on Tuesday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Active-duty military and veterans enjoy one free meal from our Veterans Day menu with proof of service.

O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s will provide veterans and active-duty military with a free entrée from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Nov. 10 and Nov. 11, such as Salisbury steak, shrimp scampi and more. Veterans and active-duty military will also receive a $5 reward card for their next visit.

Olive Garden

On Nov. 11, they will offer each veteran and current member of the military who dines with us a free entrée from our special menu. We ask that veterans and active military simply show proof of military service. All entrées include freshly baked garlic breadsticks, and your choice of homemade soup or our famous house salad. You may choose one of the following: Never Ending Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks, cheese ravioli, spaghetti & meatballs, fettuccine alfredo or chicken parmigiana.

Outback Steakhouse

We’re honoring military mates with a free Aussie 3-course meal. Enjoy a starter, choice of select entrée, and dessert when you dine in restaurant on Nov. 10 and 11 to celebrate the Marine Corp birthday and Veterans Day. Show your military ID to your server to redeem.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s is proud to offer United States veterans this Veterans Day with two special offerings: one complimentary 32 oz. Dinner Cut Pork Chop, and a specially curated 3-course Military Menu that includes several of Perry’s Signature dishes.

Red Lobster

In honor of Veterans Day/Remembrance Day, and to thank veterans, active-duty military, and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering a FREE Veterans Shrimp & Chips entrée on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025. You will receive our delicious Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Chesapeake fries, and coleslaw; and all you need to do is show proof of your military service. (Taxes and gratuity are not included. Dine-in only).

Scooter’s

Scooter’s Coffee is offering a special thank-you to veterans and active-duty military members in honor of Veterans Day. On Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, anyone with a valid military ID is invited to Scoot On Around® to any of the 890+ locations nationwide to receive a free medium drink as a token of gratitude and appreciation for their service and sacrifice.

Starbucks

On Veterans Day, veterans, military servicemembers and military spouses can enjoy a free tall (12 fl.oz) brewed coffee (hot or iced) on us. Offer valid at participating U.S. stores. Offer valid 11/11/2025 on café and drive-thru orders only.

Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will honor active-duty and retired armed services members with free Museum admission on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11. As an additional token of thanks to the United States Armed Forces, past and present, the Museum will also extend free admission for up to three immediate family members.

Nashville Zoo

In gratitude for the commitment, bravery and sacrifices made by those who serve our country, Nashville Zoo and Regions Bank invite active military personnel, military veterans and their immediate families to receive free admission during Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, Nov. 9. Advance reservations are not required.

Play Playground Nashville

In honor of Veterans Day, Play Playground Nashville is saying thank you to those who serve by offering free play for all veterans and active-duty military on Tuesday November 11 (during normal business hours 4p-12a).

To take advantage of this BIG thank you, military members only need to show their valid military ID at check-in to enjoy the full Play Playground experience, including everything from giant games, skyline views, rooftop DJs, and interactive fun for everyone.

