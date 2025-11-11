OBITUARY: Mary Ann Pointer

Mary Ann Pointer’s life came to an end on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at Williamson Medical Center, Franklin in Franklin, Tennessee at the age of 67. Mary was born on June 23, 1958 in Franklin, Williamson County, Tennessee, to the parents of Lewis Pointer and Inez Baugh.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Devona (Rodney) Hardy; granddaughter, Lianysha Hardy; nieces, Pamela Pointer and Vivian Pointer; nephew, Peter Pointer; great nieces, great nephews, cousins, devoted cousin, Gwen (Tom) Bright and many friends devoted friend, Wayne Christy.

Ms. Pointer will lie in state on Friday, November 14, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Saturday, November 15, 2025 from 1 until 2 at Limestone Missionary Baptist Church, 1613 West Main Street, Franklin, TN with funeral to begin at 2 p.m.. Elder Rodney Hardy, officiating. Interment Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Columbia, Tennessee. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

