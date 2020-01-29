Mary Anne Wise, age 65, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Mary Anne was born in Williamson, Co., TN on January 5, 1955, daughter of the late Roy & Georgia Duke.

She was preceded in death by sisters; Betty Crow, Linda Simmons; brothers, Douglas Duke & Dudley Duke.

Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Danny Wise; siblings, Jimmy (Ruby) Duke; several nieces & nephews; fur babies, Snuggles & Cooper.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 with Bishop Ronnie Banks officiating. Visitation 1 hour prior to service.

Burial will follow in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens.

Pallbearers will be; Billy Wise, Justin Johnson, BJ Pruitt, Joe Hargrove, Jr., Joey Hargrove & Jamie Coleman.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Emanuel Church of Christ.

Memorials may take the form of donations to Emmanuel Church of Christ in loving memory of Mary Anne Wise.