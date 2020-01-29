Lexie Jean Waggener, age 83 of Franklin, TN passed away January 27, 2020.

Born in Franklin, TN to the late Lexie & Nola Brown. Jean was a member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ. She received her master’s degree from Peabody College. Jean was keenly involved in the historic preservation of Franklin, TN and her own property which is listed in the National Historic Registry. She retired from the State of Tennessee Library and Archives as Chief Archivist.

Preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Brown Sparkman & Margaret Brown; niece, Valerie Gay Merkel. Survived by her nieces & nephews, Jennifer (Bill) Usher, Seth “Skip” (Donna) Sparkman, Lexie Alexander (Betsy) Sparkman & Janet Ruth (Jeff) Zeber; many loving great-nieces & great-nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, January 30, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Chris Barnhill & Nancy Baughman will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family & Friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fourth Avenue Church of Christ. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com