The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoints in the evening hours on these dates during Super Bowl weekend:

Friday, January 31, 2020, 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. Hwy 96 E @ 840

Saturday, February 1, 2020, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Hwy 96 E @ North Chapel Rd.

Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. Carothers Parkway North of Cool Springs Blvd

Sunday, February 2, 2020, 10 p.m. – 12 midnight US Hwy 431 @ 840

The WCSO urges everyone to drive safely and responsibly. If you are out celebrating this Super Bowl weekend with alcohol, use a designated driver. We also encourage patience when you drive because there will be more traffic during an event weekend and people will be in a rush to get to their destinations. And, when you drive or ride, always use your seatbelt even if you are traveling a short distance.

These efforts to stop impaired and irresponsible driving are paid for with grant money from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.