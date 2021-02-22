OBITUARY: Marie Aliano

Marie Aliano, age 77, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Feb. 11, 2021 at her Home with her daughter.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Marie was born in Brooklyn, NY and was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Vitale Speruta. She wed her husband of 57 years, John Aliano on September 26, 1964 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, he preceded her in death on November 9, 2020. She worked in school cafeteria in Florida until she and her husband moved to Tennessee. While in Tennessee Marie was a member of the Spring Hill Senior Center, frequented Kroger where the employees adored her, enjoyed watching television and spending quality time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the parish at Grace Episcopal Church in Spring Hill, TN.

She is survived by her Son, Joseph (Barbara) Aliano of Florida; Daughter, Christine (Michael) Trigona of Pulaski, TN; Brother Michael (Nancy) Speruta of New York; extended families in TN and NY; and Grandchildren with their loved ones, Melody (Matt) Williams, Amanda Aliano, Gia Trigona and Jake Ring, and Lindsay Trigona and Michael Peracchio.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Caris Hospice and Willowbrook Hospice.