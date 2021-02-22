How to Report a Pothole

Winter weather extremes lead to an increase in potholes on state highways and bridges. Potholes form when moisture seeps into cracks in the pavement, then freezes and thaws causing the cracks to expand. The constant pounding of traffic loosens the pavement which causes it to crumble, creating potholes.

To report a pothole on a Tennessee interstate or state route, click here.

*Please note: TDOT is responsible for only state-owned roads which are interstates and state routes.

If drivers hit a pothole and experience damage to their vehicle, they may submit a damage claim. Claims are investigated on a case-by-case basis through the Tennessee Department of Treasury. Examiners review the circumstances, the type and location of the pothole, determine if TDOT had been previously notified of the issue, and if crews had been given a reasonable amount of time to repair the pothole.

As the claimant, you will be required to prove your claim, by providing the following:

Proof of the incident directly causing the alleged damage

The exact location where the incident occurred and records of your repairs

Evidence that the state was aware of the dangerous road condition prior to your incident

Evidence that the state could have repaired the dangerous road condition prior to your incident and neglected to do so.

The operators who plowed the roadways last week are treating potholes this week. Motorists are advised to be alert and watch for TDOT crews working on the highways and bridges. Tennessee state law requires motorists to move over or slow down for emergency, maintenance and construction vehicles or face a fine of up to $500.