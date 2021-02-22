OBITUARY: James “Jim” Howard Burgin

James “Jim” Burgin, 81, left his earthly life on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Mr. Burgin was born on Nov. 1, 1939, in Indianapolis. He grew up in Salem, Indiana, and received a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University. He met his wife, Sandy, at IU, and the pair got married in 1960 during their junior year of college.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Sandy. They were married for 61 years and have three sons, Steve (Rachel), Tim (Karen) and David (Martha), and eight grandchildren, Walker (Allison), Daniel, Laura, Mark (Kelley), Henry, Mason, Owen and Lindsay.

For 36 years, Jim worked with MeadWestvaco Corporation, formerly The Mead Paper Corporation. After retiring, he spent 10 years working at the John P. Holt Library, where he shared his passion for books and reading with everyone he met.

His passion for reading led him to volunteer with Friends of the Brentwood Library. As a reader for the Talking Library, Jim was honored for donating 5,000 hours to the organization.

For the past 17 years, children who attended the lighting of the city of Brentwood Christmas tree heard Jim read “The Polar Express” dressed as the conductor. This past Christmas, since he could not read to children in person, the city taped a virtual reading so families could still take part in this annual tradition.

Jim was a passionate volunteer who worked with many local charities, including Hospice, library programs and the Williamson County Hospital.

An active member of Brentwood United Methodist Church, he served on several committees within the church and was a beloved member of the Genesis Sunday School Class. He was a volunteer for the Sunny Day Club at the church.

Jim also served his country as a military captain in Korea.

Due to COVID-19, Jim will be interred in the Brentwood United Methodist Church Columbarium on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 4 p.m. The private ceremony will be officiated by Senior Pastor Dr. Davis Chappell and Bishop Joe Pennel. BUMC will have a link for live streaming the funeral beginning at 3 p.m at https://youtu.be/mqgqMa6z0Qs.

Donations can be mailed in honor of Jim to Friends of the Brentwood Library, 8109 Concord Rd., Brentwood 37027, or the Sunny Day Club at Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, 37027.

