OBITUARY: Linda Dianne Mahan Petty

Linda Dianne Mahan Petty, age 73 of Franklin, TN passed away October 28, 2021.

Lifelong native of Williamson County, TN. She was a 1966 graduate of Franklin High School. Dianne was a kindergarten teacher’s assistant for twenty-five years with the Franklin Special School District. She was a sister with the Beta Sigma Phi. Proudly served and known as the “Sexy Mrs. Santa Claus” of Franklin, TN.

Dianne had a heart of gold that was known for her loyal, generous giving and caring nature. She was always full of life and is now dancing in heaven. Her kind spirit will be sadly missed.

Preceded in death by parents, J P and Amelia “Millie” Mahan; granddaughter, Amelia Patten White. Survived by: loving husband of 55 years, Pat Petty; daughter, Leya Petty White; former son in law, Ron White; sister in-law, Mary Pewitt and beloved fur babies, Fred and Maddie.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Williamson Medical Center ER, CCU, Tennessee Oncology and the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center for their special care.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or do a good deed for someone in need in Dianne’s honor. Visitation will be 4-7PM Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com