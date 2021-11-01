OBITUARY: Ronald Joseph Neissen

Ronald J. Neissen passed away suddenly on October 23rd, 2021.

Ron was born to George and Rose (Hall) Neissen in Cohoes, NY, on November 16th, 1947. Graduate of Cohoes High School class of 1966. Upon graduation, he entered the apprenticeship at the Watervliet Arsenal, from which he retired at age 51. Ron was also a Veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1971-1973 during the Vietnam era.

Ron met and married the love of his life, Margaret Terry, and moved to Center Brunswick, NY, where they lived most of their lives and raised their children Patrick and Katie. In later retirement, they moved to Spring Hill, TN.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret, children Katharine (Derek) Spirk, Patrick (Jennifer) Neissen, and granddaughters Emma and Olivia Neissen, and Kennedy Spirk, all of Spring Hill, TN. In addition, sister-in-law Linda Neissen of San Antonio TX, brother-in-law Joseph (Lois) Terry of Wynantskill, NY, sister-in-law Carol Gillis, and brother-in-law Keith (Michelle) Gillis, NY. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends. He is predeceased by his parents, brother Kenneth Neissen, brothers-in-law George Terry, and Brian Gillis.

Ron was a faithful public servant, working for the Arsenal in various roles, including Director of Safety. His passion for safety followed him in retirement as an OSHA safety officer/trainer and a Certified Firearms Safety Instructor. Ron became a Firefighter/EMT for his beloved Volunteer Fire Company of Center Brunswick, NY, fulfilling a lifelong dream. He was employed by the Town of Brunswick, NY, for several years in various roles, including Building Inspector, Assessors office, and Court Officer. He also volunteered with the Williamson County, TN Rescue Squad. In addition, Ron served as a leader and commissioner with the Boy Scouts of America. Ron was a nature lover and accomplished hiker of all 46 High Peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in Upstate New York.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled on 11/13/21 at 10 am at the Columbia First United Methodist Church, 222 W 7th St, Columbia, TN 38401. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Volunteer Fire Company of Center Brunswick at 1045 Hoosick Road, Troy, NY 12180. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com