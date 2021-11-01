OBITUARY: Jerry Hugh Lindsey

On October 25, 2021 Jerry Hugh Lindsey, 61 of Nolensville, shot his final arrow here on Earth and is now shooting bullseyes in Heaven. Jerry is survived by his wife of 20 years, Suzie; daughter, Haylee (Justin) Galloway; son, Dimitri; and granddaughters, Callie and Alyssa Galloway; brother, Lonnie Eugene (Tiffany) of New Mexico; sister, Elaine of Texas; many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Jerry moved his family from Texas to Tennessee in 1993 and opened Jerry Lindsey Custom Jewelry. Quickly his customers became friends and he loved creating jewelry that made people smile.

Archery was another passion as he won tournaments with just “a stick and a string”. Jerry was a Staff Shooter for Music City Archery, Field Shooter for Damon Howatt Bows. He was also a Level 1 Coach.

Jerry loved his family, Diamond L Farms, honeybees, and playing Zurg. Some of his community activities included Brentwood Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Brentwood Exchange Club, Rotary Club of Brentwood, and Leadership Brentwood Class of 1994.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 30 at 3 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church – Brentwood. His family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Pallbearers are Jeff Greer, Dalton Greer, Doug Arrington, Dewayne Spann, Tracy Ratliff, and Jamey Baggett. Burial will follow at Nolensville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Brentwood Inclusive Playground, https://brentwoodinclusiveplayground.org.

