Lawrence Slade Eastwood, Sr. of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the age of 85.

Larry was born in Washington, D.C., on June 28, 1934, and was the son of the late William and Mayme Eastwood. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Janis Eastwood, Ann McLean, William Eastwood, and Phyllis Emmons.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Leslie Rodgers Eastwood, his son, Lawrence Slade Eastwood, Jr. and daughter-in-law Patricia, and his grandchildren Suzanne and Dottie Eastwood. After completing high school in Millington, Tennessee, Larry served in both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army, where he was a member of the 11th Airborne Division. He graduated from Memphis State University in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He worked at Delta Air Lines and Allen & O’Hara in Memphis, retiring in 1995.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until noon at Trinity United Methodist Church at 2084 Wilson Pike in Franklin, Tennessee, where a memorial service will be held at noon with Rev. Will Wells officiating.

Memorials may take the form of donations to Trinity United Methodist Church or to the Wounded Warrior Project.