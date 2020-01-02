On Monday, December 16th, BrightStone was honored to receive First Lady Maria Lee as both visitor and volunteer during her December Service Challenge for Tennessee Serves, a statewide initiative seeking to transform our state through service. Mrs. Lee’s recognition and support of BrightStone as an organization providing valuable service to our community through Tennessee Serves shines a light on BrightStone’s efforts to help adults with special needs become vibrant, contributing members of our community.

While at BrightStone, the First Lady toured each classroom and met students while they learned and practiced daily life and job skills such as using computers, mixing food product ingredients, and painting ceramics.

In one classroom, the First Lady assisted BrightStone students with assembling packaging for the popular food products they make while learning.

The First Lady was joined on her tour by Commissioner Brad Turner, Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. As the father of a daughter with intellectual and developmental disabilities that inspires him every day, Commissioner Turner is passionate about advocating alongside people with disabilities and their families.

All members of the community are invited to tour BrightStone and become a volunteer. For more information, contact BrightStone’s Tour and Volunteer Coordinator, Elaine Farmer, at 615-790-4888 or elaine.farmer@brightstone.org.

About BrightStone

BrightStone is a non-profit, 501(c)3, work and life-long learning program for adults who live each day with developmental disabilities. BrightStone’s mission is to provide a comprehensive work, social support, and future residential community for adults with special needs, expanding their potential and helping them to develop mentally, physically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually. Learn more about BrightStone’s current program and future vision at www.BrightStone.org.