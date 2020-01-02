James Wayne Heithcock, age 82 of Franklin, TN passed away December 30, 2019.

Born in Williamson County. He served his country 30+ years in Tennessee National Guard. He loved music and was a member of Hillsboro Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by parents, James Ennice and Elise Newcome Heithcock and brother, John Morris Heithcock. Survived by: children, James Tandy (Claudette) Heithcock and Temmie (Gene) Woodard; grandchildren, Heith E. (Bethany) Woodard, Caitlin S. (Chris) Burgdorf and great grandchildren, Elise and Clayton Burgdorf, Knox and Lola Kate Woodard; brothers and sisters, Janice (Archie) Buttrey, Tim (Sandra) Heithcock, Edna Buttrey, Kathy (Glen) Beard, David (Bonnie) Heithcock; close friend and uncle, John (Norma) Newcome.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Brad Brandon officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until service time at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com